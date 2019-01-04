back

The man they call "alien"

Anshu Kumar would be an ordinary 22-year-old from Punjab — except that he has an unusually large head, wide-set eyes, and no hair. Doctors have not been able to diagnose his condition. But that hasn't stopped people from giving him a cruel nickname: "alien".

01/04/2019 4:00 AMupdated: 06/06/2019 10:50 AM
45 comments

  • Devanshi S.
    01/30/2019 06:24

    We dont have a right to judge anyone... Every person is beautiful from heart and face both.....or jo v inka naam bigad k mazak bna rha h bhulo mt jo v hmare pas hai sb god ne hi dia h so itna attitude achha nahi h....so phle khud ka dekho fir kisi or ko bolo

  • Swetha S.
    01/28/2019 17:58

    Stay strong dear brother...you are a blessed child may god bless you .

  • Ahmad S.
    01/28/2019 06:42

    This person has got very cool looks and he can utilize them in movies or somewhere esle where people use graphical representations or some other methods to create a visual.... Just need to find his worth... Bless up man 😊

  • Raveena P.
    01/26/2019 17:35

    Godbless u

  • Angrej S.
    01/26/2019 06:55

    Waheguru ji

  • Gs K.
    01/24/2019 18:25

    काना जी आपकै सारै सपनै पुरै करै

  • Ishtaiq A.
    01/24/2019 10:05

    Nyc bro

  • Amrik G.
    01/24/2019 05:12

    Nice

  • Hina K.
    01/23/2019 10:00

    You r so cute ,alwayz be strong'may GOD bless u

  • Karan K.
    01/21/2019 14:44

    Woww

  • Chandan J.
    01/21/2019 12:04

    Ram ram Ram

  • Bashir R.
    01/19/2019 16:49

    Very nice Bhai

  • Mridul M.
    01/19/2019 09:24

    Love you bro! Don't give up. My respect❤️

  • Kunal G.
    01/19/2019 05:14

    God bless you frnd

  • Shrinivas M.
    01/18/2019 19:52

    If his vision has widened more than 120° then good for him...

  • Subeesh S.
    01/18/2019 12:59

    Namo buddhya

  • Er P.
    01/18/2019 07:23

    Shree Radhey

  • Joan K.
    01/17/2019 20:59

    He is also handsome in God's image no matter what people may call him💜💛💚be courageous brother

  • Gagan G.
    01/15/2019 15:11

    V nice

  • Vinay R.
    01/14/2019 16:17

    Bhai bus believe in your self ..... Bus apne aap par barosha rakho......