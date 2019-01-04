back
The man they call "alien"
Anshu Kumar would be an ordinary 22-year-old from Punjab — except that he has an unusually large head, wide-set eyes, and no hair. Doctors have not been able to diagnose his condition. But that hasn't stopped people from giving him a cruel nickname: "alien".
01/04/2019 4:00 AMupdated: 06/06/2019 10:50 AM
Devanshi S.01/30/2019 06:24
We dont have a right to judge anyone... Every person is beautiful from heart and face both.....or jo v inka naam bigad k mazak bna rha h bhulo mt jo v hmare pas hai sb god ne hi dia h so itna attitude achha nahi h....so phle khud ka dekho fir kisi or ko bolo
Swetha S.01/28/2019 17:58
Stay strong dear brother...you are a blessed child may god bless you .
Ahmad S.01/28/2019 06:42
This person has got very cool looks and he can utilize them in movies or somewhere esle where people use graphical representations or some other methods to create a visual.... Just need to find his worth... Bless up man 😊
Raveena P.01/26/2019 17:35
Godbless u
Angrej S.01/26/2019 06:55
Waheguru ji
Gs K.01/24/2019 18:25
काना जी आपकै सारै सपनै पुरै करै
Ishtaiq A.01/24/2019 10:05
Nyc bro
Amrik G.01/24/2019 05:12
Nice
Hina K.01/23/2019 10:00
You r so cute ,alwayz be strong'may GOD bless u
Karan K.01/21/2019 14:44
Woww
Chandan J.01/21/2019 12:04
Ram ram Ram
Bashir R.01/19/2019 16:49
Very nice Bhai
Mridul M.01/19/2019 09:24
Love you bro! Don't give up. My respect❤️
Kunal G.01/19/2019 05:14
God bless you frnd
Shrinivas M.01/18/2019 19:52
If his vision has widened more than 120° then good for him...
Subeesh S.01/18/2019 12:59
Namo buddhya
Er P.01/18/2019 07:23
Shree Radhey
Joan K.01/17/2019 20:59
He is also handsome in God's image no matter what people may call him💜💛💚be courageous brother
Gagan G.01/15/2019 15:11
V nice
Vinay R.01/14/2019 16:17
Bhai bus believe in your self ..... Bus apne aap par barosha rakho......