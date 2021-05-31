back

The Man Who Quit His US Job To Sell Milk

Kishore Indukuri had a comfortable life in the US. What made him quit his job and come back to Hyderabad?

31/05/2021 2:57 PM
  • 174.2K
  • 73

45 comments

  • Anshul M.
    7 hours

    It's so delightful to see ur smile sir

  • Bibhu P.
    11 hours

    Been a customer for 3 years, quality and trust makes me continue..

  • Vishal P.
    15 hours

    what say?😉

  • Shakya C.
    20 hours

    dudu bechbo

  • Debesh P.
    a day

    😎😇

  • Sirisha A.
    a day

    Wow, I am very happy with Sid farm, thank you Sid farm for providing me and kids to grow healthy

  • Surendra V.
    a day

    Self employment is the best form we can achieve with little patience and hard work 😊

  • Nancy C.
    2 days

    He can’t be your brother, his words makes sense unlike yours 😂😂 I know you mate

  • Nancy C.
    2 days

    Is he your brother?

  • Harry K.
    2 days

    Man that's an amazing inspiration, kudos and all the best for you and your company. BTW are you selling on Amazon or Flipkart or anywhere else?

  • Krisilda K.
    2 days

    Awesome quality milk and ghee. I have used their products when I was in Hyderabad.

  • Mohd. A.
    2 days

    Confidence at best

  • Gul M.
    2 days

    Aala👌👌

  • Yachouou Y.
    3 days

    I am deeply thankful and blessed the special and unique opportunity i have received from Mr Jerry Harrison who i have entrusted my investment to and also which i successfully came out to gain an amazing amount of profit. He supported me financially and i will be forever indebted because of my life changes which was so great as i have encountered through you. I am most grateful Jerry Harrison for this and everything more you have really done for me. You can reach him via this name below 👇👇son

  • Afridi K.
    3 days

    Fuck!! now I have to get a job in Intel before I can buy cows

  • Vincent A.
    3 days

    It's nice to see not all Indians giving up on their country after leaving it.

  • Sann S.
    3 days

    https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFk5WS33qQf5Wu0JhA 🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕

  • Abid S.
    3 days

    Self satisfaction is ok but not enough reason to quit such a high profile job. Anyway when our conscience concurs with our aspirations then it is the best possible combination. His story touched my heart to the core

  • Syangden P.
    3 days

    Truly inspiring

  • Kalicharan G.
    3 days

    Dairy production is of the leading contributor to greenhouse gas emissions it uses lots of water and produces a lot of waste. So Dairy products are not sustainable

