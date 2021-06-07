back
The Man Who Shouldn't Have Died
Ajay Kumar's last hours were spent rushing from hospital to hospital, looking for a bed. His daughter Saumya narrates the harrowing tale...
07/06/2021 5:57 PM
- 88.9K
- 762
- 47
45 comments
Jagdish M.2 hours
Indians are getting free vaccines because of Supreme Court and not because of the magnanimity of the Supreme Leader
Saumya S.3 hours
Thankyou for sharing this ❤️
George Y.4 hours
May the govt understand the reality on the ground and as well as the sufferings of the common people. There are millions, who have die for not diagnoing.
Rohit D.4 hours
Pathetic,Last year Govt.took lockdown to prepare itself for such wave,and when it arrived where were the measures taken .Total failure.
Tan T.4 hours
I too can understand your feelings,I too lost my mother,as better health facilities were not available ..
Ashlye F.5 hours
They failed us!
Sheetal M.5 hours
Extremely sorry to know this but it is so Sad that our country still is very behind in Humanity 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 Whatever the issue is he shouldn't have got oxygen immediately as he was breathless 🙏🙏very sorry 😔😔😔
Hervé F.6 hours
Sad for her lost. May she stays strong and blessed
Deepa C.7 hours
When our taxes dont even guarantee that a traffic signal will be working 24/7 or that a high volatage electricity wire will be placed as per rules, then of course taxes are not used for health services. Our Taxes are used for patriotic 600 ft statues and elections.
Mave R.7 hours
Really very sad, Healthcare in India cannot handle pandemic.
Sonia S.8 hours
Very sad and disappointing.....
Hb S.8 hours
Choose the wrong government and all country are suffering
Padmini V.9 hours
What is this, every patient must treated as per requirement. How sad ,this matter must be look into.😡😏
Shabana R.9 hours
Really very sad.... loosing our dear ones only because of pathetic health care system in our country....
Julie F.9 hours
We have failed in this Pandemic ... Healthcare system total failure ...where we stay there are no proper hospitals with amenities where they can treat Covid 19 patients...they have to rush them to Mumbai ...we stay far from Mumbai ..very difficult situations here too
Neelam J.10 hours
I am so so sorry for your loss. It is irreparable.Do you blame govt for such poor handling of pandamic.
Zahabia R.10 hours
Ram Temple (Main agenda of BJP and reason of its existence and relevance) will solve all these problems. We need Ram Temple ASAP.
Upal G.11 hours
Day in the life of Doctor in Rajasthan, West Bengal, Punjab etc also are very very similar. You just have to wear a new glass to see all the places with equal status!!!
Sandesh S.11 hours
Really sad.
Parveez F.11 hours
Healthcare system and infrastructure in India has failed in front of the pandemic . The disease is not killing as much people, as much the failure of our healthcare systems is killing.