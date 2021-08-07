back

The Man Who Travels With His Granddaughter

He's 82 years old and has travelled to 90 countries. His next goal: hitting a century! Meet Arun Sabnis and his travel buddy Shriya Pilgaonkar. ✈️

07/08/2021 5:27 AM
  • 173.4K
  • 84

60 comments

  • Sonali M.
    3 days

    Keep it up young man. You are truly truly young at heart more than a young man. May God keeps you in good health ❤

  • Sukanya S.
    11/08/2021 13:35

    Kash mere aise grandfather hothy

  • Noopur B.
    11/08/2021 03:07

    Superb 👍

  • Preethik S.
    10/08/2021 12:18

    Mein idhar ek State se bahar nhi nikla h 😭😂

  • Gayatri P.
    10/08/2021 07:40

    They are Supriya Pilgaonkar's father and daughter .

  • Nirmala K.
    10/08/2021 05:43

    I wish I could get any sponsor

  • Judy K.
    09/08/2021 19:13

    One of my dreams too

  • Sangita G.
    09/08/2021 17:38

    Arun ji u r so very lucky Take care

  • Priya P.
    09/08/2021 17:16

    you would like it...

  • Tapendra C.
    09/08/2021 15:32

    Dis is called d real life of human being

  • Santosh G.
    09/08/2021 14:41

    🤗

  • Anju C.
    09/08/2021 07:07

    Howwwww lucky are u !!!😍

  • Diana C.
    08/08/2021 17:58

    Wah Pilgoankar Sir

  • Tamanna U.
    08/08/2021 17:21

    Who said he's old . Age is just a number . He is still young ,able to whistle at one go 😀 . What a wonderful person, a gentleman .It must be such an enjoyable trip travelling with him . Well I pray he completes travelling to the 100th country too . 😊😊👍🏻

  • P.s. K.
    08/08/2021 16:48

    Arre ye to wohi he na....Guddu Pandit's girlfriend in Mirjapur.

  • Shruti S.
    08/08/2021 12:04

    goals ...

  • Джон Д.
    08/08/2021 11:51

    sos qiwi 996709743424

  • Vedamurthy B.
    08/08/2021 08:40

    All the best! Sir

  • Bebo A.
    08/08/2021 07:29

    My only dream

  • Bebo A.
    08/08/2021 07:29

    U are so so lucky