The Man Who Travels With His Granddaughter
He's 82 years old and has travelled to 90 countries. His next goal: hitting a century! Meet Arun Sabnis and his travel buddy Shriya Pilgaonkar. ✈️
07/08/2021 5:27 AM
60 comments
Sonali M.3 days
Keep it up young man. You are truly truly young at heart more than a young man. May God keeps you in good health ❤
Sukanya S.11/08/2021 13:35
Kash mere aise grandfather hothy
Noopur B.11/08/2021 03:07
Superb 👍
Preethik S.10/08/2021 12:18
Mein idhar ek State se bahar nhi nikla h 😭😂
Gayatri P.10/08/2021 07:40
They are Supriya Pilgaonkar's father and daughter .
Nirmala K.10/08/2021 05:43
I wish I could get any sponsor
Judy K.09/08/2021 19:13
One of my dreams too
Sangita G.09/08/2021 17:38
Arun ji u r so very lucky Take care
Priya P.09/08/2021 17:16
you would like it...
Tapendra C.09/08/2021 15:32
Dis is called d real life of human being
Santosh G.09/08/2021 14:41
🤗
Anju C.09/08/2021 07:07
Howwwww lucky are u !!!😍
Diana C.08/08/2021 17:58
Wah Pilgoankar Sir
Tamanna U.08/08/2021 17:21
Who said he's old . Age is just a number . He is still young ,able to whistle at one go 😀 . What a wonderful person, a gentleman .It must be such an enjoyable trip travelling with him . Well I pray he completes travelling to the 100th country too . 😊😊👍🏻
P.s. K.08/08/2021 16:48
Arre ye to wohi he na....Guddu Pandit's girlfriend in Mirjapur.
Shruti S.08/08/2021 12:04
goals ...
Джон Д.08/08/2021 11:51
sos qiwi 996709743424
Vedamurthy B.08/08/2021 08:40
All the best! Sir
Bebo A.08/08/2021 07:29
My only dream
Bebo A.08/08/2021 07:29
U are so so lucky