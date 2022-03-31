The melancholy of Meena Kumari
Nyla A.4 hours
Mahjabeen…what a beautiful name.
Manorma A.6 hours
Very nice
Salma T.6 hours
Her acting par excellence in Pakeeza... The dialogues, music, songs still haunts.
Shriya P.7 hours
Have heard her shayaris in her own voice recordings. A voice full of agony and sorrow.
Jaikala G.10 hours
...she had passed away with liver cirrhosis
Nazima K.10 hours
RIP.🤲🌺🌸🌻💞
Neha S.11 hours
Kamal amrohi ne jo inke sth kia vo puri bat btane me shrm àa rhi he ky Teel talak halala ki bat b kro jo unke sth hua us amrohi ne jo kia tha unke sth Dhongi brut bc
Nazia A.12 hours
One of my favourite actress
Munmun R.13 hours
Beautiful ❤️ But Tragic😕
Gabriel C.15 hours
Is this the actress that always stars opposite MGR
Brut India15 hours
Her love story will soon be a web series, here's what is coming: https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/web-series/meena-kumari-kamal-amrohi-love-story-pakeezah-web-show-7774726/
Sophia N.17 hours
I loved her in Pakeezah.
Lila R.18 hours
Fabulous actress
Aparajita S.20 hours
The bestest actress till date..
Alamgir K.20 hours
Great Name Of All INDiA 🇮🇳❤️💕
Viren S.20 hours
My favourite, Chhoti Bahu. Tributes to legendary actress.
Gina B.20 hours
She hailed from the Tagore family
Rukmini M.20 hours
AWSOME OM SHANTI SHANTI SHANTI
Dolan C.21 hours
💐🌷🌹💐
Dilkash K.21 hours
The most beautiful women of Indian cinema...we all loved her so much, still remembered by many fan's of her....