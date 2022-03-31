back

The melancholy of Meena Kumari

This acting great, despite her many triumphs, is best remembered for her tears. Today is her 50th death anniversary.

31/03/2022 3:27 AM
Bollywood and Beyond

20 comments

  • Nyla A.
    4 hours

    Mahjabeen…what a beautiful name.

  • Manorma A.
    6 hours

    Very nice

  • Salma T.
    6 hours

    Her acting par excellence in Pakeeza... The dialogues, music, songs still haunts.

  • Shriya P.
    7 hours

    Have heard her shayaris in her own voice recordings. A voice full of agony and sorrow.

  • Jaikala G.
    10 hours

    ...she had passed away with liver cirrhosis

  • Nazima K.
    10 hours

    RIP.🤲🌺🌸🌻💞

  • Neha S.
    11 hours

    Kamal amrohi ne jo inke sth kia vo puri bat btane me shrm àa rhi he ky Teel talak halala ki bat b kro jo unke sth hua us amrohi ne jo kia tha unke sth Dhongi brut bc

  • Nazia A.
    12 hours

    One of my favourite actress

  • Munmun R.
    13 hours

    Beautiful ❤️ But Tragic😕

  • Gabriel C.
    15 hours

    Is this the actress that always stars opposite MGR

  • Brut India
    15 hours

    Her love story will soon be a web series, here's what is coming: https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/web-series/meena-kumari-kamal-amrohi-love-story-pakeezah-web-show-7774726/

  • Sophia N.
    17 hours

    I loved her in Pakeezah.

  • Lila R.
    18 hours

    Fabulous actress

  • Aparajita S.
    20 hours

    The bestest actress till date..

  • Alamgir K.
    20 hours

    Great Name Of All INDiA 🇮🇳❤️💕

  • Viren S.
    20 hours

    My favourite, Chhoti Bahu. Tributes to legendary actress.

  • Gina B.
    20 hours

    She hailed from the Tagore family

  • Rukmini M.
    20 hours

    AWSOME OM SHANTI SHANTI SHANTI

  • Dolan C.
    21 hours

    💐🌷🌹💐

  • Dilkash K.
    21 hours

    The most beautiful women of Indian cinema...we all loved her so much, still remembered by many fan's of her....

