The Migrant Workers Fleeing Kashmir

Niladri M.9 hours
Any Updates on Bangladesh Minority Attack ???? Or you show only Indians are bad for last two days I contacted your Email .Insta page you have no answar What happened Brut you Indipendent Media .... Only Indian Hindus are cruel ??????? And the whole world is bathing by pure milk ... Now also you showing how minority treated in India ????? You have no responsibility to show in other country how Minority Hindus are living in how much fear Brut hello Brut your eyes closed now ??😵💫😵💫
Sachikanta S.10 hours
https://youtu.be/3jlwQ0uq-yM
Shubham M.13 hours
We are supposed to buy land in kashmir...what happened Govt. ?
Navroz P.13 hours
Extremely worrying situation where a Indian citizen has to fear for his life in another state of the country.The forces shud b given a free hand to deal with this situation with extreme prejudice.
Jimmy C.15 hours
Hindustan not India. Mohdi is racist and with the help of others is drawing a line where non Hindus are second citizens. Punjabi Sikhs were told this but realised when it happened to them. Racist government. But inshallah he will learn a lesson.
Ankit K.15 hours
Wo tumko bhaga rahe tum unko bahar nikalo tab inko samaj aaega
Ayaan N.15 hours
Everybody knows who's behind all this, people just turn a blind eye to it or put their fingers on someone else....the govt. Is doing a great job by wreaking havoc in the vale of peace.
Jamalrahman J.16 hours
Tamil movie......
Jawad H.16 hours
Kashmir is for kashmiri only
Memona A.16 hours
they are not coming for work they are coming to occupy kashmir
Memona A.16 hours
i think india is trying to copy the policies of israel to stole the kashmir from kashmiris
Rajni K.16 hours
Rohingyas can settle but not Biharis..
Srijana S.17 hours
Innocent killings and mob lynching should be stopped in every corner of India in the name of religion caste and class😢😭
محمد ص.18 hours
Har shaitaan 👿 ka bura waqt zarur aata hai sabr karo
Shoeb S.20 hours
This should be stopped. I have already told this long back that people from india should stop harrasing them. Cause whats happening here is taking revenge of oppression.. I am against of pandit genocide but if you try to punish their new generation due to their ancestor mistake then this would be continue forever.. Whats the fault of new generation, if you punish them obviously they will wait for their chance.. Let forgive each other and prevail peace in between.
Jimmy R.21 hours
India time to taste its own medicine.
Vishnuratha P.21 hours
Oh no.if we cant live wherever in my own country wherelse cud we live
Chintan P.21 hours
This is religious killing, not due to origin. Brut is trying to divert scenerio.
Nimrat C.a day
Bad for everybody be it people residing there or visiting or working there that is why normalcy cannot return in this region there are forces which don’t want it so these killings go on non stop and the general public suffers
Malik S.a day
Modi gov wanted to increase hindu population in kashmir so they keep sending people in name of migrants to kashmir Why would someone migrate to place which is already disputed and economically worst than other