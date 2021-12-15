The Mirror That Hid 17 Women

Kapil Dev On How He Became A Cricketer
Narendra K.a day
Is brut india happens only in India?
Joseph G.2 days
Its nice to see the cops breaking the secret mirror to rescue women captives inside. Its great to have and see the Hero cops fight crime and go after the villains. Most of the time hero cops are fighting powerfull crime bosses that are well positioned in society and even in the military. Hero cops needs protection too. Just a comment.
Seeta B.03/01/2022 22:07
Well, what a story, l can hardly believe, Authority in charge thanks for the rescue
Anil T.02/01/2022 22:37
Atleast they come out wearing masks
Payal S.01/01/2022 05:17
Why is the SC so interested in dance bars operating?
Zenitram N.31/12/2021 09:53
Hammering the mirror without any eye protection...
Roy G.27/12/2021 13:15
Ban Dance Bars
Caroline S.25/12/2021 10:22
https://slickshares.com/0tW0L2
Harshad S.24/12/2021 05:20
Paisa nahi mila hoga. Thats why this. 😂
Anupam A.22/12/2021 12:21
zila ghaziabad
Viv N.22/12/2021 00:48
trying to act like real cops😂😂😂...... Arre catch the real criminals boss.... These small easy fish is just to make headlines and repair their horrible image after
Benaudet E.21/12/2021 22:25
Il y en a qui iront directement en enfer pour avoir utilisé ces pauvre femmes quand esque les hommes respecteront les femmes ils ont oublié qu'ils viennent d'une femme d'une mère pauvre personnage que vous êtes vraiment ça me dégoûte se genre de comportement en vers la femme 🤔🤔 🙏🙏🙏
JW C.21/12/2021 21:03
"Deepa Bar"
Rick D.21/12/2021 13:14
too much religious freaks in power... any religion
Tanveer A.20/12/2021 06:59
ye chi Deepa 🤦♂️🤔
DB B.20/12/2021 03:16
Our Courts itself is like Bull*hit created by another ...
Karam S.20/12/2021 01:40
Randiyon ke kismat mein der hai andher nahi
Shahana N.19/12/2021 17:33
It’s all about money and exploitation. But sooner or later you will be punished for your crimes. Either you or your family will suffer badly when you cheat or abuse others.
Gogou Y.19/12/2021 12:51
Someone is telling to the police ...
Mehadi H.19/12/2021 10:09
Cow urine