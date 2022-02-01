The Mom Who Played Lion To A Cub

Inspiring Story of A Restaurant Run By Kids
When SRK Offered Dua At Lata Mangeshkar's Funeral
Sanjay Singh Calls Out President’s Speech
Man Falls On Railway Tracks While Looking At Phone
How Your HR Works From Home
The Woman Behind “Press 1 For English”
💛
Great man
Good job 👏👏
da
What a beautiful bond ❤️❤️❤️
We are proud of you ❤️❤️
💜
God bless Gouda
Lucky guy & cub to know e/other.
খুব সুন্দর
God bless the caretaker, Mr Gouda !!!
LOVE is the thing. You can get anything with Love except the forever trust of a human being.
Meet the robot who befriended a scared stray:
Great job. God bless
So much love and dedication!!
God bless you brother ❤️
❤️❤️
Things like this restore faith on humanity
These creatures are so beautiful.. can't belive ppl kill them for money. We humans are the real danger to them..
Thank you Gouda
Stay blessed 😊nd healthy Sir ❤️
Very beautiful and inspiring story unbelievable love and care saved a motherless cub God bless the caretaker who became the Cubs , mother and father Everything. 🕺🌹♥️🙏
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
26 comments
Deepanjan D.2 days
💛
Sisir K.4 days
Great man Good job 👏👏
Arka K.4 days
da
Francisca D.5 days
What a beautiful bond ❤️❤️❤️
Abhishek R.5 days
We are proud of you ❤️❤️
Gunjan Y.5 days
💜
Biplab D.6 days
God bless Gouda
Mohammed E.01/02/2022 21:06
Lucky guy & cub to know e/other.
Kayem S.01/02/2022 16:32
খুব সুন্দর
Geetha R.01/02/2022 10:05
God bless the caretaker, Mr Gouda !!!
Debi P.31/01/2022 10:16
LOVE is the thing. You can get anything with Love except the forever trust of a human being.
Brut India31/01/2022 00:01
Meet the robot who befriended a scared stray:
Nabeh U.30/01/2022 19:05
Great job. God bless
Manjusha N.30/01/2022 07:52
So much love and dedication!!
Joel C.30/01/2022 07:01
God bless you brother ❤️
Shubha M.30/01/2022 04:57
❤️❤️
Abhishek S.30/01/2022 04:38
Things like this restore faith on humanity
Nayan M.29/01/2022 20:20
These creatures are so beautiful.. can't belive ppl kill them for money. We humans are the real danger to them.. Thank you Gouda
Pia S.29/01/2022 19:47
Stay blessed 😊nd healthy Sir ❤️
Doel M.29/01/2022 15:02
Very beautiful and inspiring story unbelievable love and care saved a motherless cub God bless the caretaker who became the Cubs , mother and father Everything. 🕺🌹♥️🙏