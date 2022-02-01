back

The Mom Who Played Lion To A Cub

This human showed this lion cub the meaning of a mother's love. ❤️🦁

29/01/2022 8:33 AMupdated: 01/02/2022 1:01 AM
  • 123.8K
  • 31

Portraits

26 comments

  • Deepanjan D.
    2 days

    💛

  • Sisir K.
    4 days

    Great man Good job 👏👏

  • Arka K.
    4 days

    da

  • Francisca D.
    5 days

    What a beautiful bond ❤️❤️❤️

  • Abhishek R.
    5 days

    We are proud of you ❤️❤️

  • Gunjan Y.
    5 days

    💜

  • Biplab D.
    6 days

    God bless Gouda

  • Mohammed E.
    01/02/2022 21:06

    Lucky guy & cub to know e/other.

  • Kayem S.
    01/02/2022 16:32

    খুব সুন্দর

  • Geetha R.
    01/02/2022 10:05

    God bless the caretaker, Mr Gouda !!!

  • Debi P.
    31/01/2022 10:16

    LOVE is the thing. You can get anything with Love except the forever trust of a human being.

  • Brut India
    31/01/2022 00:01

    Meet the robot who befriended a scared stray:

  • Nabeh U.
    30/01/2022 19:05

    Great job. God bless

  • Manjusha N.
    30/01/2022 07:52

    So much love and dedication!!

  • Joel C.
    30/01/2022 07:01

    God bless you brother ❤️

  • Shubha M.
    30/01/2022 04:57

    ❤️❤️

  • Abhishek S.
    30/01/2022 04:38

    Things like this restore faith on humanity

  • Nayan M.
    29/01/2022 20:20

    These creatures are so beautiful.. can't belive ppl kill them for money. We humans are the real danger to them.. Thank you Gouda

  • Pia S.
    29/01/2022 19:47

    Stay blessed 😊nd healthy Sir ❤️

  • Doel M.
    29/01/2022 15:02

    Very beautiful and inspiring story unbelievable love and care saved a motherless cub God bless the caretaker who became the Cubs , mother and father Everything. 🕺🌹♥️🙏

