The Monsoon Tragedy On India's West Coast
As monsoon rains devastated Maharashtra and some other states, rescuers had a hard time looking for survivors under the mud and rubble...
27/07/2021 4:27 PM
Jaana M.28/07/2021 16:39
Every monsoon its same shit in MH
Andrea L.28/07/2021 11:32
Its happening all over the world ! Signs of the time !
Joghee N.28/07/2021 08:15
Climate change
Umair K.27/07/2021 20:05
There's a lot to cover. Thousands of people have lost their house and whatever they had in their home has been destroyed by mud as water levels where very high. Many people stayed on their roof as water level increased by night time. There is still no light and restoration work is going on. Still a lot of help is needed
Rajesh S.27/07/2021 19:10
Global warming
Swapnil K.27/07/2021 17:42
Nature's fury....
Roman M.27/07/2021 16:31
JAI Maharashtra.
Brut India27/07/2021 16:31
“The threat of rising sea level is something that we often overlook and underestimate,” says Roxy Koll. He predicts how and why India’s climate will change in the coming years. https://twitter.com/rocksea/status/1272850073727021058?lang=en