back

The Most Popular Viral Videos Of 2019

The viral paraglider to the Bengaluru moonwalker, these videos broke the internet in 2019.

12/23/2019 4:58 AMupdated: 01/15/2020 2:38 PM
  • 407.8k
  • 67

And even more

  1. A Wedding Mandap In The Mosque

  2. When Martin Sheen Invoked Tagore

  3. Whose Condom Is It Anyway?

  4. Assamese Flautist Takes Mahadevan’s Breath Away

  5. Air India vs Passengers

  6. YouTuber Impresses Traffic Cops With BMW Superbike

50 comments

  • Sarvan K.
    19 hours

    क्यों फाड़ रहा है

  • Jasbant S.
    a day

    I mmmy re 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Sg A.
    a day

    Apne apko Madarchod bolke famous hua saale ne

  • Sûmäßh D.
    3 days

    Land kara daa

  • Kaif A.
    7 days

    No list is complete without

  • Kaif A.
    7 days

    No list is complete without "harmonium chacha"

  • Satya P.
    01/14/2020 07:20

    Ye madharcho# tha yo eshme gaya 🤣🤣

  • অমৰ দ.
    01/12/2020 16:05

    O vaii Maro muje Maro 😂😂😂

  • Mukesh K.
    01/12/2020 14:34

    Chal be gandu andhbhakt

  • Neeraj R.
    01/11/2020 19:03

    https://youtu.be/EIApJDnubUElike comment share

  • Paul W.
    01/11/2020 15:43

    Anyone interested for paragliding then tell me bir billing 😎😎😎

  • Sagar K.
    01/11/2020 09:54

    👌

  • Nabajit U.
    01/11/2020 03:32

    Is aadmi NE MA ko gali diya

  • Robial H.
    01/10/2020 14:54

    Nice

  • Biswajit R.
    01/09/2020 11:50

    Tu yaha v aa gaya

  • Tulu M.
    01/08/2020 20:44

    This guy promote paragliding in his style & it was hularious

  • Kanhaiya K.
    01/08/2020 11:53

    😭😭😱😰😰😰

  • Mohit G.
    01/08/2020 06:40

    Harmonium chaccha kaha gya be??😒😒

  • Gaurav K.
    01/05/2020 15:49

    .....ur fav is in first place😂

  • Apo D.
    01/05/2020 15:39

    INDIA FIRST MOON LANDING ON BENGALURU🤦‍♂️🤣