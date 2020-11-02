back

The Mumbai Teen Who Sells Tea To Support Family

This teenager dropped out of school to sell tea after his mother lost her job during the lockdown.

02/11/2020 2:57 PM
  • 186.1K
  • 175

Portraits

  1. 2:20

    Nitish Kumar Announced His Retirement... Or Did He?

  2. 3:44

    Assam’s Massive Fire Still Can’t Be Tamed

  3. 5:25

    Arnab Goswami, A Polite Recruit To A Noisy Newscaster

  4. 3:53

    Priyanca Radhakrishnan’s First Parliament Speech

  5. 3:40

    The Dancing Superstars Call For Help

  6. 3:22

    When BJP Leaders Welcomed Being Likened To Animals

155 comments

  • Imran K.
    12 hours

    But people will support arnab goswami, kangana ranawat

  • Shishir L.
    20 hours

    It is heartbreaking to see such a lovely soul struggling like this. May God blessed u with a great gift. Stay blessed and happy 🙏

  • Shaykh M.
    21 hours

    Pls email me contact details of this kid [email protected]

  • Surender M.
    a day

    Please enroll him in school ....otherwise few years down Modi 0.2

  • MI Z.
    a day

    A Soldier

  • Munguli T.
    2 days

    Inspiring story. The REAL HERO

  • Rafeeq A.
    2 days

    There are many more like this boy,

  • Kay D.
    2 days

    Hey BRUT india Admin...please stop promoting the helplessness of Indian citizens and making emotional fools of us.

  • Mona S.
    2 days

    I hope he gets back to studying next school session n that his mother gets a job.

  • Jaideep P.
    2 days

    He’ll be a better sincere hard working PM than Modi!

  • Jaswina P.
    2 days

    Without mask...take care kid...God bless you 😊

  • Zeba M.
    3 days

    Its gud to upload video but brut india let ppl know how can we provide help to him.

  • Zeba M.
    3 days

    May Allah help you.

  • Suresh Y.
    3 days

    💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞

  • Saul R.
    3 days

    Although very sad to hear... i wish he has the potential to become prime minister of india.

  • Hemish S.
    3 days

    Ur hard work will always pay u....

  • Anil T.
    3 days

    Here the only HELP distributed FOR POLITICAL PURPOSE!!!!!

  • Jk S.
    3 days

    God bless you kid, you are sure to reach high places in your life. Hard work always pays. Best Wishes.

  • CA K.
    3 days

    Salute! Salute!

  • Sweetynilesh K.
    3 days

    God bless you Son

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.