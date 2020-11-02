back
The Mumbai Teen Who Sells Tea To Support Family
This teenager dropped out of school to sell tea after his mother lost her job during the lockdown.
02/11/2020 2:57 PM
- 186.1K
- 3.4K
- 175
- 2:20
Nitish Kumar Announced His Retirement... Or Did He?
- 3:44
Assam’s Massive Fire Still Can’t Be Tamed
- 5:25
Arnab Goswami, A Polite Recruit To A Noisy Newscaster
- 3:53
Priyanca Radhakrishnan’s First Parliament Speech
- 3:40
The Dancing Superstars Call For Help
- 3:22
When BJP Leaders Welcomed Being Likened To Animals
155 comments
Imran K.12 hours
But people will support arnab goswami, kangana ranawat
Shishir L.20 hours
It is heartbreaking to see such a lovely soul struggling like this. May God blessed u with a great gift. Stay blessed and happy 🙏
Shaykh M.21 hours
Pls email me contact details of this kid [email protected]
Surender M.a day
Please enroll him in school ....otherwise few years down Modi 0.2
MI Z.a day
A Soldier
Munguli T.2 days
Inspiring story. The REAL HERO
Rafeeq A.2 days
There are many more like this boy,
Kay D.2 days
Hey BRUT india Admin...please stop promoting the helplessness of Indian citizens and making emotional fools of us.
Mona S.2 days
I hope he gets back to studying next school session n that his mother gets a job.
Jaideep P.2 days
He’ll be a better sincere hard working PM than Modi!
Jaswina P.2 days
Without mask...take care kid...God bless you 😊
Zeba M.3 days
Its gud to upload video but brut india let ppl know how can we provide help to him.
Zeba M.3 days
May Allah help you.
Suresh Y.3 days
💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞
Saul R.3 days
Although very sad to hear... i wish he has the potential to become prime minister of india.
Hemish S.3 days
Ur hard work will always pay u....
Anil T.3 days
Here the only HELP distributed FOR POLITICAL PURPOSE!!!!!
Jk S.3 days
God bless you kid, you are sure to reach high places in your life. Hard work always pays. Best Wishes.
CA K.3 days
Salute! Salute!
Sweetynilesh K.3 days
God bless you Son