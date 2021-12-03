back
The New Rafale Allegations: All You Need To Know
This French journalist alleged corruption in the Rafale deal. Yann Philippin told Brut why an average Indian should be concerned…
03/12/2021 4:27 PM
29 comments
Saurabh N.04/12/2021 18:45
Whoever has problem with India getting arms and becoming stronger...have a look at other countries.
Vibhuti S.04/12/2021 18:30
Praphul V.04/12/2021 11:50
BJP is just making us concentrate on religion while they steal our money, just like Britishers did. BJP=Britishers
Jagdish M.04/12/2021 07:58
RAFALE BRIBERY SCAM: Alleged Kingpin...Sushen Gupta comes from a family of defence contractors and was reportedly hired by the French side at the beginning of the 2000s, when news of India seeking to acquire 126 Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircrafts (MMRCA) first surfaced. Gupta used his company IDS in India and other companies abroad to receive funds. An internal Dassault document published by the French platform shows that the Dassault placed 2 million Euros-worth of orders with IDS in 2004, and planned to place 4.6 million more. "Between 2002 and 2005, IDS transferred 900,000 Euros to Interstellar (Another Gupta company in Mauritius) As per this French journo, middlemen allegedly received €12 million between 2001-07 and €7 million between 2007-12 from Dassault. Agencies knew about these dealings as early as 2015-16 when they got docs in Agusta probe, despite that why wasn’t Dassault blacklisted ? It is also said that 2 Million Euro were paid between 2014-2016 as per the media part investigation. 2001-2004 - Atal Bihar Vajpayee Govt (NDA) 2004-2014 - Dr.Singh govt (UPA) 2014-2016- Modi Govt (NDA) The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate obtained these docs proving payment of commissions related to Rafale deal from Mauritius’ Attorney General on October 11th 2018. CBI did not open an investigation despite it had received a complaint for alleged corruption 7 days earlier Now the questions comes: 1) Who intiated the deal and bribe during between 2001-2004? 2) Who handled this case during UPA and what's his role in this transaction? and who paid the bribe between 2007-2012 3) Who paid the bribe between 2014-2016 and who was involved in this case 4) Why was no investigation setup in 2018, when Mauritius’ Attorney General gave the papers to CBI on October 11th 2018. This is more murkier than it looks..! Even Supreme Court under Corrupt Gogoi didn't find any corruption in this case....Today he is Rajya Sabha MP with the help of BJP..!!
Jagdish M.04/12/2021 07:57
LIC had huge exposer in Reliance Capital. Till last year it was ₹4000Cr. With the insolvency of Reliance Capital, LIC money is gone. Whose money was it? Common investor’s money. Dissolving the board of company is not enough. People responsible for this fraud must be booked.
Sonu C.04/12/2021 07:56
It all politics ...... Nothing more,Every one blame each other ,no one do right job.
Bhavesh S.04/12/2021 05:25
LR C.04/12/2021 03:31
Manish B.04/12/2021 03:27
What is the Chief Justice of supreme court and president of INDIA doing in this case.pls issue suomoto notice.
Syed Z.04/12/2021 02:28
Differnce btween price point of Qatar's Rafael's and indias Rafael's is huge one can compare to congress times too
Ketan C.04/12/2021 02:09
Pehle congress ne lakh crores ke defence budget mai bhi kuch nahi khareeda or abhi 7 saalo mai Rafael, chinhook, apache, S400, bulletproof vest, new submarine, new destroyers, new aircraft carrier, new rifles, new vehicles.
Ray H.04/12/2021 01:51
Ankit S.04/12/2021 00:59
Raghuveer C.03/12/2021 21:41
RV P.03/12/2021 20:08
I understand now how 80 rafales x 50 millions =16 milliards instead of 4
Sudha N.03/12/2021 19:48
Mayur D.03/12/2021 19:13
Raja B.03/12/2021 19:11
Hervé F.03/12/2021 18:48
Macron and Modi are dishonest politicians. This is not surprising. They arrange schemes for businessmen, for big business. Probably not all the schemes have been revealed. In the interest of India and France, I hope that Modi and Macron will leave power as soon as possible.
Rajesh S.03/12/2021 18:37
