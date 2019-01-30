back
The Original “How Is The Josh”
This is what "How Is The Josh" — the popular war cry from the film Uri — looks like in the real world. 🇮🇳 The video shows a young sub-lieutenant prime his colleagues for a drill at the INS Valsura Torpedo Training School, which trains officers and sailors in the fields of electrical, electronic and weapon technologies. The video is courtesy of Heroes in Uniform.
Nesh J.06/13/2019 14:19
Killed a few trees in Pakistan and they asking how I am.. the Nesh..... josh is fine
Tushar T.04/12/2019 14:24
Pramod Chaudhary .... 🔥 this is so lovely . How's the Josh boys???
Piyush P.04/11/2019 16:18
How is the GODDAMN JOSH?
Daniel D.04/10/2019 13:13
Muthu Kumar
Ramish H.04/04/2019 20:16
Soldiers are soldiers .....I mean their style,their discipline ,their patriotism ....no matter of which country they're but they're always impressive.....I'm impressed and wanna join my country's Military soon.....love and respect from Pakistan
Prashant K.03/29/2019 19:07
Awesome bro!!
Sanatth K.03/27/2019 07:06
watch till end
محمد م.03/25/2019 01:33
Malik O.03/23/2019 16:34
How’s is the Josh. “Low sir” Abhi None Done 🤣🤣🤣
Prem B.03/22/2019 04:53
Got goosebumps 🇮🇳
Osama A.03/21/2019 16:02
Thy guy at 1:04 doesn’t even know how to stand attention 😂 He is like ‘Jaldi kro MUMMY ney bulaya hay ‘ m
Mohammed S.03/19/2019 04:13
Who invented such types of Protocols in the Defence System....It's a Cheap Publicity
Adnan R.03/18/2019 13:48
INS vulsra just caught near Pak water border & cried & turned into INS khusra 😂😂
Joshua Z.03/16/2019 02:46
I'm good thanks.
Abdul R.03/15/2019 07:32
Abhinandan hows the josh
Shreya P.03/14/2019 12:13
Awesome.....
Sushant K.03/10/2019 18:16
I went there twice for open half marathon. Jai Hindustan.
A R.03/10/2019 16:38
Hows the josh ? The josh is fantastic sir!
Gaurav G.03/10/2019 11:49
Wow ..goozbumps ...
Gaurav G.03/10/2019 11:48
Archi Gupta.. How's the goddamn josh ..