back

The Photographer Who Built A Camera House

Meet the SAY CHEESE house from Karnataka. Who built it and why? 📸

07/16/2020 10:52 AMupdated: 07/16/2020 12:40 PM
  • 197.6k
  • 179

Portraits

  1. 3:05

    Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper

  2. 2:24

    IMA Signals Covid-19 Community Transmission In India

  3. 1:37

    Watch The Musical Manhunt Of Bihar Police

  4. 3:31

    When Old Indian Newspapers Surfaced On A French Peak

  5. 3:05

    The Landlords Of The Moon

  6. 1:43

    Why Good Bridges Remain A Bridge Too Far For India

Arte - il est temps

82 comments

  • San B.
    21 hours

    madam ka nam KONIKA hai kya?btw very creative house

  • Appu S.
    a day

    mama

  • Neha K.
    a day

    tu b bana

  • Alamgir K.
    a day

    Excellent 👌 Mashallah

  • Nida A.
    2 days

    🤣

  • Jameel M.
    2 days

    awesome👍👍👍

  • Saveena S.
    2 days

    👌👌👌

  • Saseedharan
    2 days

    Funny guy 🤣 Nikon, Cannon & Epson 🤣

  • Nadeem C.
    2 days

    Where it is in belgaum

  • Onenba J.
    3 days

    Am lucky my dad was not inspired like him!

  • Onenba J.
    3 days

    If he was holding a porn camera then guess the names.....

  • Shashank T.
    3 days

    Super

  • Puneet K.
    3 days

    Ths s call living ur dream

  • Sheema M.
    4 days

    🤣

  • Sakshi J.
    4 days

    😁

  • Sonakshi D.
    4 days

    Your dream house 🏠

  • Sarath P.
    4 days

    What India need is creative architecture like this. It will increase the beauty of our country.

  • Prashant D.
    4 days

    This man should not stop then will be Fuji film

  • Steffi F.
    4 days

    😂😂...ur love for ships??...

  • Sameer A.
    4 days

    Nikon.. yellidiyappa