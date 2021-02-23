back
The Poignant Story Of This Padma Shri Awardee...
The man who got a Padma Shri for attending to dead bodies needs urgent medical attention. But he has no money...
23/02/2021 3:49 PM
- 49.3K
- 1.1K
- 36
35 comments
Asha S.15 hours
Beautiful good job
Mahesh D.a day
🙏
Farzi S.a day
Salute to this gentleman from a pakistani mother.what a great man what a noble cause.it is heartening to hear that he is a nominee for padma she let's hope he gets it before his death.
Deepak A.a day
It's because Religion is nation in hindustan.... Other wise nation is religion in Bharat...people forgot Above all of this Humanity is Religion and Unity is Nation....
Azy A.a day
So Heartbreaking Can't Watch This
Yashvardhan P.a day
Sab ne milke ke liye bulaya, par kisi nein madad nahin ki.💔
Runa S.2 days
Huge respect Sir 🙏🏻
Priya S.2 days
how can we help him? Can you drive a petition for help? or share some account details
Bedabrata C.2 days
The real deal🙏
Supriya L.2 days
We should bring up this type of stories more often which will help to change the perception of young generation. Humanity is more important than religion.
Sandeep S.2 days
Amazing work Chicha 🙏 respect.
Adam M.2 days
Sweetynilesh K.2 days
Can someone share shareef chacha's number .want to help him.
Raheel K.2 days
Thats How they are killing Muslims there
Sarvepalli K.2 days
Government should Honor such nobel person, because him humanity blossom in his area
Shah R.2 days
Respect ❤
Shahid J.2 days
Respect
Romayne N.2 days
FROM SOUTH AFRICA .ALWAYS STAY BLESSED SIR. 🙏🙏🙏
Aditya Singh2 days
need these kind of muslims in india rather than Radical Idiots
Nishant S.2 days
Respect