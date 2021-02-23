back

The Poignant Story Of This Padma Shri Awardee...

The man who got a Padma Shri for attending to dead bodies needs urgent medical attention. But he has no money...

23/02/2021 3:49 PM
  • 49.3K
  • 36

35 comments

  • Asha S.
    15 hours

    Beautiful good job

  • Mahesh D.
    a day

    🙏

  • Farzi S.
    a day

    Salute to this gentleman from a pakistani mother.what a great man what a noble cause.it is heartening to hear that he is a nominee for padma she let's hope he gets it before his death.

  • Deepak A.
    a day

    It's because Religion is nation in hindustan.... Other wise nation is religion in Bharat...people forgot Above all of this Humanity is Religion and Unity is Nation....

  • Azy A.
    a day

    So Heartbreaking Can't Watch This

  • Yashvardhan P.
    a day

    Sab ne milke ke liye bulaya, par kisi nein madad nahin ki.💔

  • Runa S.
    2 days

    Huge respect Sir 🙏🏻

  • Priya S.
    2 days

    how can we help him? Can you drive a petition for help? or share some account details

  • Bedabrata C.
    2 days

    The real deal🙏

  • Supriya L.
    2 days

    We should bring up this type of stories more often which will help to change the perception of young generation. Humanity is more important than religion.

  • Sandeep S.
    2 days

    Amazing work Chicha 🙏 respect.

  • Adam M.
    2 days

  • Sweetynilesh K.
    2 days

    Can someone share shareef chacha's number .want to help him.

  • Raheel K.
    2 days

    Thats How they are killing Muslims there

  • Sarvepalli K.
    2 days

    Government should Honor such nobel person, because him humanity blossom in his area

  • Shah R.
    2 days

    Respect ❤

  • Shahid J.
    2 days

    Respect

  • Romayne N.
    2 days

    FROM SOUTH AFRICA .ALWAYS STAY BLESSED SIR. 🙏🙏🙏

  • Aditya Singh
    2 days

    need these kind of muslims in india rather than Radical Idiots

  • Nishant S.
    2 days

    Respect

