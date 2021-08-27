back
The Propaganda Blitz Of Taliban's Badri 313
The Taliban is showing off its elite fighters who resemble US special forces. But who are they, really?
27/08/2021 3:14 PMupdated: 27/08/2021 3:15 PM
- 126.3K
- 1.2K
- 130
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
120 comments
Akhunzada H.3 hours
Tum logon ki Q jak rhi hai bhai
Sajid U.3 hours
https://www.facebook.com/ghayas.abbasi/videos/173324798163495/
Asif K.4 hours
Indians ki full phatti pari hy, ur pain is understandable, now what will happens to ur dozens of terror camps/ consolates accross Afghanistan.
Ashique A.10 hours
Jai ho Hakkani Network
Ashique A.10 hours
Jealousy.... 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣
Aisha A.a day
Assalamualaikum Warahmatullahi, Our company is currently giving out short term Trade investment offers to investors which will definitely benefit you a lot, with a minimum investment amount, our company professionals and qualified traders will help trade on your investment deposit and give you up to 6.0% increase as profit on your Return On Investment. Want to get started, kindly send me a DM or WhatsApp number(+905428821090) for more details. JazakAllah...
Babar M.a day
Allah bless Mujahid of Ghazwa Hind Afghan Talibaans Ameen
د ا.a day
Mirchi lagi hy lagi
Sacrareg A.a day
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=eKYoXpdKKwE
Atif A.a day
These force of mujahdeen is the superpower of Allah right now, for those whome believe Allah no doubt! Inshallah these mujahideen islam will bring peace all over the world, inshallah kashmir palisten barma any where the human in pain of the terror of others. This what their aim, Allah akbar.
Abdullah K.a day
They are the champion ✌️🇵🇰💪
Andrew S.a day
anyone can dress up
Diya M.2 days
This reminds me of the movie.. Dark knight rises..
Hassu K.2 days
Sorry india .......we can understand your pain...no power on earth can undo Pakistan and Taliban
Umashankar A.2 days
Not looted. It was intentionally left behind by the Americans.
Imthiaz I.3 days
Dudes conquered the whole country and fools still doubting their skills😂
Abdullah A.3 days
Salo tum. Logo ki ku phat rhi hai unhein powerful dekh kr.... 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
Syed M.3 days
The pain is obvious, Good Luck to you neighbors. 😹
Waris S.3 days
313 army unit
Waris S.3 days
Fake vedio india media