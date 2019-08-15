back

The Questions That John Abraham Hates Answering

John Abraham is sick of answering the same old questions 😫. So he tried something new when he spoke to Brut at a promotional event recently. 😎

08/15/2019 8:57 AM
  • 227.7k
  • 18

Bollywood and Beyond

15 comments

  • Chanki P.
    09/13/2019 01:41

    8447221463

  • Chanki P.
    09/13/2019 01:41

    I am artist

  • Satyaki B.
    08/25/2019 05:42

    see... Ekhane off cycle... Koto ta ageing bojha jache dekho

  • Joyce J.
    08/24/2019 10:26

    His latest movies are👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼 hè has improved A lot as an actor!! You are doing just great John!!

  • Pramit B.
    08/21/2019 15:52

    ❤see ..

  • R M.
    08/20/2019 03:18

    Sala buht attitude he tugh main I know tu flop star hai

  • Wang S.
    08/19/2019 14:42

    ❤u John

  • Brut India
    08/19/2019 06:38

    Is John Abraham the new face of patriotism? https://www.livemint.com/industry/media/move-over-akshay-kumar-john-abraham-s-the-new-face-of-patriotism-1565373339689.html

  • Anustha K.
    08/19/2019 02:28

    He has just one expression

  • Mohsin K.
    08/18/2019 17:23

    ...!

  • Sita R.
    08/16/2019 02:44

    I love you J A. Just keep lighting up the silver screen.

  • Anish S.
    08/15/2019 19:19

    Ask him one more question please "how many times will you sell nationalism in the name of a film to hide your drowning film career?"

  • Arqam S.
    08/15/2019 11:58

    Chutiya Bana rahe hai Sabke sabke Patriots ho gaye hai jabse Nationalism ki badbuh faili hai

  • Chloe L.
    08/15/2019 09:54

    Can I asked you an easy question but am not sure if you can answer my question so well that will make your sanity and mind blown up ? I know there is no " small role", but an actor who can play it becomes a big one and controversial one. Only " lousy " people who cannot do it. But my question is not about your profession but something about your personal conviction. Here is it. " HOW DO YOU KILL A MAN ?" Be sure to satisfy me with your answer. You said the questions thrown to you are all the same, similar. If you do, I will be your fan for life.

  • Vikas V.
    08/15/2019 09:01

    Boleeee. Toh apnaa bhaai chavaaa.