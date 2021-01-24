The Race That Celebrates The Last Man Cycling

La vida de Kobe Bryant
Devang V.2 hours
Kuchh yaad aaya?
Sunil R.7 hours
👳🏿♂️
Akshay M.7 hours
we did this
Hermit C.9 hours
Pam❤️
Kev N.10 hours
? 🤔
Ricki R.11 hours
This was common in many parts of India..🙄...Westernised upper class may not be knowing these or any local games..
Mahesh N.13 hours
These riot's, attacks, protest just Showing the True Face of So Called liberals they are just like dimak(🐞) to the Society.. They are just sadistic minded people that's it. Don't think they have concern about your Problems wake up so called liberals followers..
Erramdas R.13 hours
I did it in school ..3 rd prize for me ...party guys
Abdullah S.14 hours
Slow cycle race we had in our annual sports day too at school about 15years back
Aaron N.15 hours
Executing perfect track-stands.
Shrinivas J.15 hours
We did this when we were kids slow race
Shubhankar B.18 hours
yahan se aaya yeh game
Rajarshi S.18 hours
Oh this was a major event in school and Local sports competition in Bengal...
Sudhanshu S.19 hours
This was one of the sports event in my school 20 years ago in Jharkhand! Why is it making into the news now?
Snigdha G.21 hours
This is wat we did in our school days
Ruxton V.a day
LEGEND!!
Srividya S.a day
We used to have this in school. The only sport i joined in every year ... 😁
DrMajumdar A.a day
That is old competition ...in school day we have this slow cycle competition even slow bike competition
Ila M.a day
Very enjoyable to watch. How unusual that the last competitor is the winner. It is very difficult to to ride at such slow speed.
SK S.a day
This is awesome.