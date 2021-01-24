back

The Race That Celebrates The Last Man Cycling

The slowest one wins this race in Tamil Nadu. For real...🚴

24/01/2021 2:57 PM
190 comments

  • Devang V.
    2 hours

    Kuchh yaad aaya?

  • Sunil R.
    7 hours

    👳🏿‍♂️

  • Akshay M.
    7 hours

    we did this

  • Hermit C.
    9 hours

    Pam❤️

  • Kev N.
    10 hours

    ? 🤔

  • Ricki R.
    11 hours

    This was common in many parts of India..🙄...Westernised upper class may not be knowing these or any local games..

  • Mahesh N.
    13 hours

    These riot's, attacks, protest just Showing the True Face of So Called liberals they are just like dimak(🐞) to the Society.. They are just sadistic minded people that's it. Don't think they have concern about your Problems wake up so called liberals followers..

  • Erramdas R.
    13 hours

    I did it in school ..3 rd prize for me ...party guys

  • Abdullah S.
    14 hours

    Slow cycle race we had in our annual sports day too at school about 15years back

  • Aaron N.
    15 hours

    Executing perfect track-stands.

  • Shrinivas J.
    15 hours

    We did this when we were kids slow race

  • Shubhankar B.
    18 hours

    yahan se aaya yeh game

  • Rajarshi S.
    18 hours

    Oh this was a major event in school and Local sports competition in Bengal...

  • Sudhanshu S.
    19 hours

    This was one of the sports event in my school 20 years ago in Jharkhand! Why is it making into the news now?

  • Snigdha G.
    21 hours

    This is wat we did in our school days

  • Ruxton V.
    a day

    LEGEND!!

  • Srividya S.
    a day

    We used to have this in school. The only sport i joined in every year ... 😁

  • DrMajumdar A.
    a day

    That is old competition ...in school day we have this slow cycle competition even slow bike competition

  • Ila M.
    a day

    Very enjoyable to watch. How unusual that the last competitor is the winner. It is very difficult to to ride at such slow speed.

  • SK S.
    a day

    This is awesome.

