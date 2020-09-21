back

The Real Estate Trends That Covid Created

Are people looking for bigger housing spaces amid the pandemic? Find out...

09/21/2020 2:08 PMupdated: 09/21/2020 2:23 PM
  • 969.9k
  • 74

37 comments

  • Abdul H.
    a day

    And after vaccination is out, everything will go for a toss ?

  • Pruthvi B.
    a day

    ... I personally feel this one's propagated news.. ppl are not even supporting in comments

  • Núšrät K.
    2 days

    KhanTil😓

  • Suresh S.
    2 days

    nice rakiceokok

  • Naresh J.
    2 days

    In Navi mumbai and mumbai.....increased illegal internal extra space work and construction at Gallery, Windows, rooms and flats in buildings. So,Skyscraper, society's and buildings seems ugly and unsafe. Lots of new building are risky and dirty.No rules follow by public and govt.Mumbai never compare to foreign city. Observe it. Save architecture and construction design. Govt planning to make Smart city.....but situation is different....money and time is waste.

  • Mayur P.
    2 days

    How about affordable housing and more bang for the buck?

  • Gaurav B.
    3 days

    How many have budget for villas. Budget apartments are always hot selling.

  • Subrataa G.
    3 days

    Made by real estate shark ! 😀

  • Ashish S.
    3 days

    By showing this created videos u r fooling people to buy ur junk ideas . Out hear people r losing jobs. And u r selling them stupid ideas.

  • Aman S.
    3 days

    Lost my Redmi Note 7 pro Mobile (Black Colour) on 2 September while traveling by BEST bus from Vikhroli to Rambaug ( Powai) Mumbai. My all study materials, documents Scan, Images, Videos and certificates which is very important were in it. I'd be extremely grateful if you could contact me. Please contact if anybody found it. 9610300307. Please Share

  • Vijay R.
    3 days

    What kind of survey is this 🤦🏻‍♀️ people just need a home to stay now. Lost their jobs, unable to pay their rent.. I think u people had done research about bollywood actors or may be ambanis..

  • Xavier M.
    4 days

    We don't have any clue what we actually want until someone put an idea of an unnecessary need in your brain😂😂😂 ... Almost all ads have people smiling for no reason throughout , Feeling sad for all those people who blindly go after the promoted goods only to get that smile in their life , eventually finding themselves unhappy with the ownership of more and more unwanted stuffs...

  • Sharmila A.
    4 days

    .l co

  • Pramod S.
    4 days

    Real estate industry is on Verge if crash... And you guys are day dreaming...

  • AB S.
    4 days

    A good ad😂😂 Started brainwashing to make more money from pandemic stricken helpless people.

  • Megha P.
    4 days

    Yeah, not all could afford though

  • Rudhar M.
    5 days

    ah dekh

  • Asif S.
    5 days

    Kuchh bhi

  • Arkoprabho S.
    5 days

    Very very sad for more land being taken over for accomodation

  • Saurav B.
    5 days

    Had ho gayi kiska idea tha yeh add chalne Ka.

