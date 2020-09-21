The Restaurant Surviving Coronavirus
The Real Estate Trends That Covid Created
Chetan Bhagat Has A Bone To Pick With India’s 4G Generation
Sachin Pilot Questions Government On Economy
Ladakh Homestay Owner Knits Sweaters to Survive
Rahul Gandhi On Job Losses, Slow Economy
And after vaccination is out, everything will go for a toss ?
... I personally feel this one's propagated news.. ppl are not even supporting in comments
KhanTil😓
nice rakiceokok
In Navi mumbai and mumbai.....increased illegal internal extra space work and construction at Gallery, Windows, rooms and flats in buildings. So,Skyscraper, society's and buildings seems ugly and unsafe. Lots of new building are risky and dirty.No rules follow by public and govt.Mumbai never compare to foreign city. Observe it. Save architecture and construction design. Govt planning to make Smart city.....but situation is different....money and time is waste.
How about affordable housing and more bang for the buck?
How many have budget for villas. Budget apartments are always hot selling.
Made by real estate shark ! 😀
By showing this created videos u r fooling people to buy ur junk ideas . Out hear people r losing jobs. And u r selling them stupid ideas.
Lost my Redmi Note 7 pro Mobile (Black Colour) on 2 September while traveling by BEST bus from Vikhroli to Rambaug ( Powai) Mumbai. My all study materials, documents Scan, Images, Videos and certificates which is very important were in it. I'd be extremely grateful if you could contact me.
Please contact if anybody found it. 9610300307.
Please Share
What kind of survey is this 🤦🏻♀️ people just need a home to stay now. Lost their jobs, unable to pay their rent.. I think u people had done research about bollywood actors or may be ambanis..
We don't have any clue what we actually want until someone put an idea of an unnecessary need in your brain😂😂😂 ... Almost all ads have people smiling for no reason throughout , Feeling sad for all those people who blindly go after the promoted goods only to get that smile in their life , eventually finding themselves unhappy with the ownership of more and more unwanted stuffs...
.l co
Real estate industry is on Verge if crash... And you guys are day dreaming...
A good ad😂😂
Started brainwashing to make more money from pandemic stricken helpless people.
Yeah, not all could afford though
ah dekh
Kuchh bhi
Very very sad for more land being taken over for accomodation
Had ho gayi kiska idea tha yeh add chalne Ka.
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
37 comments
Abdul H.a day
And after vaccination is out, everything will go for a toss ?
Pruthvi B.a day
... I personally feel this one's propagated news.. ppl are not even supporting in comments
Núšrät K.2 days
KhanTil😓
Suresh S.2 days
nice rakiceokok
Naresh J.2 days
In Navi mumbai and mumbai.....increased illegal internal extra space work and construction at Gallery, Windows, rooms and flats in buildings. So,Skyscraper, society's and buildings seems ugly and unsafe. Lots of new building are risky and dirty.No rules follow by public and govt.Mumbai never compare to foreign city. Observe it. Save architecture and construction design. Govt planning to make Smart city.....but situation is different....money and time is waste.
Mayur P.2 days
How about affordable housing and more bang for the buck?
Gaurav B.3 days
How many have budget for villas. Budget apartments are always hot selling.
Subrataa G.3 days
Made by real estate shark ! 😀
Ashish S.3 days
By showing this created videos u r fooling people to buy ur junk ideas . Out hear people r losing jobs. And u r selling them stupid ideas.
Aman S.3 days
Lost my Redmi Note 7 pro Mobile (Black Colour) on 2 September while traveling by BEST bus from Vikhroli to Rambaug ( Powai) Mumbai. My all study materials, documents Scan, Images, Videos and certificates which is very important were in it. I'd be extremely grateful if you could contact me. Please contact if anybody found it. 9610300307. Please Share
Vijay R.3 days
What kind of survey is this 🤦🏻♀️ people just need a home to stay now. Lost their jobs, unable to pay their rent.. I think u people had done research about bollywood actors or may be ambanis..
Xavier M.4 days
We don't have any clue what we actually want until someone put an idea of an unnecessary need in your brain😂😂😂 ... Almost all ads have people smiling for no reason throughout , Feeling sad for all those people who blindly go after the promoted goods only to get that smile in their life , eventually finding themselves unhappy with the ownership of more and more unwanted stuffs...
Sharmila A.4 days
.l co
Pramod S.4 days
Real estate industry is on Verge if crash... And you guys are day dreaming...
AB S.4 days
A good ad😂😂 Started brainwashing to make more money from pandemic stricken helpless people.
Megha P.4 days
Yeah, not all could afford though
Rudhar M.5 days
ah dekh
Asif S.5 days
Kuchh bhi
Arkoprabho S.5 days
Very very sad for more land being taken over for accomodation
Saurav B.5 days
Had ho gayi kiska idea tha yeh add chalne Ka.