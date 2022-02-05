back
The Real Life Of A Stay-At-Home Husband
He cleans the house. She pays the bills. Brut spoke to a couple mixing up traditional gender roles… and creating hilarious videos out of it!
05/02/2022 6:57 AM
- 150.8K
- 955
- 49
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
36 comments
Moohusun N.a day
wotta legend 🤧😂
Parveen S.a day
I don't know about the entire India. But men in my state, West Bengal, are most helpful, supportive. They respect their working wives and share the household responsibilities. Physically, I believe men are gifted with more strength. It's easier for them to do household jobs after work. They should always help their wives.
Qalb e.2 days
Come on man,stop doing this,because of you our wives expect alot from us 😂
Romana R.2 days
Well raised 😌
Manish D.3 days
Bro get pregnant tooo....opps ! U can't...not because she wouldn't do u...but she will do it with her boss😂😂😂😂
Sirin G.3 days
❤️
M H.3 days
Hysterical
Fariha M.3 days
I have to tell you mgtow and mra's are the degenerated, worst group of men who will brain wash you into accept misogyny. They are degrading group of human being who barely holds any intellectual value to compromise with, they mostly don't have any brain at all....while women will continue make their own careers, choices, partners and livings these degenerated group of filth will proceed to make patriarchal cults. Becareful, beware of these alt rights and radical left mra's.
Sarbani M.4 days
All the best, guys! Smash patriarchy in its face. My husband does all the household chores while home. We, too, have an equal marriage. Best wishes!!
Sidney S.4 days
I don't see how this is special, I was a stay at home dad for a year taking care of 3 kids in the middle of covid until we felt safe enough to send them to daycare. Anything a woman can do, a man can as well....except carry a baby. Oh wait this is being viewed through the context of a culture that is based on misogyny and based on outdated religions like Islam, Christianity and Hinduism. Indian ladies...sorry but you're looking at struggling against the system for a very very long time. Indian lads, be the change your nation needs to step out from the dark ages.
Amardeep K.4 days
My husband doing when i m getting sick
Arindam T.4 days
😊😊😊😊😊😊😊
Salman H.4 days
They way He cleans the house, he should Give birth too. And, they way she pays the bills, she should get him pregnant too.
Mouhsinah K.4 days
This kind of situation rarely ever works out...maybe in movies like 'Ki Ka.' Otherwise, sociologically-speaking, it's a known fact that women tend to practise hypergamy if the situation permits. Also, most women don't react well to being the main provider for the household. It creates frustration.
Ruchi C.4 days
I am mother of two sons and strongly believed that next generation should not have same thoughts. Hopefully I guide them the correct way.
Afreen K.4 days
Your dream life 😂😂
Poulami R.4 days
Wow
Vinita N.4 days
Woow
Hamza A.4 days
It works for them.. It would never work for me.
Rohan G.4 days
If he is happy doing it, his family is happy with it, there is no cheating, abusing or anything involved, it is fine. But the way this retard is simping shouting/trying to mock Patriarchy all the time takes away the core of his work. Looks like he does that not for his happiness, but thinks as if patriarchy, misogyny is some person who will be angry with this. No bud, Do it for your satisfaction to derive happiness out of it, not to try and get someone's attention. You should not search for validation. But simps do..so okay