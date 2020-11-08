back
The Recipe To Becoming A YouTube Chef At 70
A few months ago, she didn’t know anything about YouTube. Today, this 70-year-old grandmother is followed by lakhs of subscribers around the world. Why? Find out...
08/11/2020 5:27 AM
16 comments
Kalpana P.17/11/2020 14:46
God bless you 🙂💞💞💞
Sulochana S.14/11/2020 11:03
Channel name
Yashashri D.12/11/2020 19:38
She's so simple and sweet!!
Varsha M.12/11/2020 19:05
Superb aaji.. ♥️
Philomena C.12/11/2020 00:59
Excellent. All the best to you.
Jasmin J.09/11/2020 09:51
God blessed ❤❤❤
Dil D.09/11/2020 06:37
That why we love grandmothet and grandfather.
Sweetynilesh K.09/11/2020 03:02
What is her channel.name can anyone share it
Deepa P.08/11/2020 19:38
She has amazing cooking skills... And moreover she speaks as if she is teaching in-person. Let God bless her with long and healthy life. 😊
Asra R.08/11/2020 15:40
Would love to learn many of her dishes, real taste of India 😋🎉🎉 Keep up the good work
Ajit P.08/11/2020 12:37
I discovered her channel very earlier. Through a article by Thebetterindia
Lyn B.08/11/2020 11:29
I'm n America n I'd luv to learn enjoy n cook Indian food. Much luv n peace to you
Roben O.08/11/2020 08:19
Cheerful lady. May she be happy and live long
Nipun S.08/11/2020 05:49
foodie harish
Gangadhar S.08/11/2020 05:39
Her cooking skill awesome.
Upasana S.08/11/2020 05:38
Proud of you Aaji! Unfortunately, Still you didn’t make place in the Forbes famous 100 list and some dadi surviving on free biryani were listed🤪