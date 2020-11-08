back

The Recipe To Becoming A YouTube Chef At 70

A few months ago, she didn’t know anything about YouTube. Today, this 70-year-old grandmother is followed by lakhs of subscribers around the world. Why? Find out...

08/11/2020 5:27 AM
  • 106.1K
  • 23

Portraits

  1. 4:59

    Five Secrets For Graduating College At 14

  2. 5:54

    Remembering Ahmed Patel, The Parliamentarian

  3. 4:08

    The Honeymoon That Just Wouldn’t End

  4. 4:19

    Women Officers & IAF: A Love Story

  5. 4:38

    Things That Are Used Differently Than Why They Were Made

  6. 4:44

    Indian Representative's Scathing Address At The UN General Assembly

16 comments

  • Kalpana P.
    17/11/2020 14:46

    God bless you 🙂💞💞💞

  • Sulochana S.
    14/11/2020 11:03

    Channel name

  • Yashashri D.
    12/11/2020 19:38

    She's so simple and sweet!!

  • Varsha M.
    12/11/2020 19:05

    Superb aaji.. ♥️

  • Philomena C.
    12/11/2020 00:59

    Excellent. All the best to you.

  • Jasmin J.
    09/11/2020 09:51

    God blessed ❤❤❤

  • Dil D.
    09/11/2020 06:37

    That why we love grandmothet and grandfather.

  • Sweetynilesh K.
    09/11/2020 03:02

    What is her channel.name can anyone share it

  • Deepa P.
    08/11/2020 19:38

    She has amazing cooking skills... And moreover she speaks as if she is teaching in-person. Let God bless her with long and healthy life. 😊

  • Asra R.
    08/11/2020 15:40

    Would love to learn many of her dishes, real taste of India 😋🎉🎉 Keep up the good work

  • Ajit P.
    08/11/2020 12:37

    I discovered her channel very earlier. Through a article by Thebetterindia

  • Lyn B.
    08/11/2020 11:29

    I'm n America n I'd luv to learn enjoy n cook Indian food. Much luv n peace to you

  • Roben O.
    08/11/2020 08:19

    Cheerful lady. May she be happy and live long

  • Nipun S.
    08/11/2020 05:49

    foodie harish

  • Gangadhar S.
    08/11/2020 05:39

    Her cooking skill awesome.

  • Upasana S.
    08/11/2020 05:38

    Proud of you Aaji! Unfortunately, Still you didn’t make place in the Forbes famous 100 list and some dadi surviving on free biryani were listed🤪

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.