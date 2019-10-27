The Rise and Fall of Mumbai's Kaali Peeli

After running through the streets of Mumbai for more than four decades the journey of the iconic Kaali Peeli taxis will come to an end in 2020. 🚕 😢
Sanjeev D.11/24/2019 13:51
Fiat premier padmini
Sameer S.11/15/2019 18:05
black cabs are still available in london and govt give more priority to cabs den uber ola .
Akhil K.11/15/2019 10:55
Miss embejder
Anup L.11/11/2019 13:07
I love the 🚗
Sumi D.11/10/2019 21:45
Sm
Shouvanik D.11/10/2019 16:03
, ye kab hua be
Krishna K.11/09/2019 01:44
Let them use until they can, don't ban heritage symbols..
Prem M.11/08/2019 10:08
🚔🚌🇮🇳🇮🇳
Parimal P.11/06/2019 08:01
Very good. Stop stupid 😡 cars
Sandeep V.11/03/2019 17:28
That is not kali pili only more old Car going to stop Not all car going to stop
Akbar A.11/03/2019 11:00
I love this kaali peeli we had 18yrs long in my home lot of space and carrying more luggage but now we have Hyundai santro very consistable lack of space anyway memorable one
Srinivas V.11/03/2019 03:51
That’s a wonderful initiative.. I wish our State Govt too takes initiative to weed out smoke smelting Amby from Kolkata
Kashish B.11/02/2019 03:36
That's honestly so so sad. What could've been used as a great economic asset for the city of Mumbai and help support so many families is now also being eradicated like many other iconic structures
Pranshu D.11/01/2019 21:26
Finally the torture ends!
Debarshi C.11/01/2019 12:12
My dad first car ......❤️ 1994-2012
Mohammed M.10/31/2019 16:42
sad to know but one day everything has to come to an end fare well kaali peeli taxi
Salimmerchant M.10/31/2019 08:19
The last time I visited Mumbai the cab driver was saying that Mumbai rto is not renewing driving licenses of drivers out side of maharashtra.i think they r as Indians as any one else can be.if we do not allow new people in to this profession may be it is ok but old people should be allowed to continue.
Salimmerchant M.10/31/2019 08:12
And also gave thousands of families their bread and butter.those will remain in memories of lakhs of people.
Pradip G.10/31/2019 06:47
Old is gold
Jaswant S.10/31/2019 03:09
Add Lal Bhadur sastri jai jawan jai kishan chota patila peg among troops purcased Fiat in kito mein.