The Rise And Rise Of Bollywood Hip-Hop

Ashok Kumar offered a glimpse of it the 1960s. Many dabbled in it intermittently. But with Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh, rap and hip-hop may have finally found their due in Bollywood. 🎤😎

01/18/2019 1:27 AM
  • 192.4k
  • 122

92 comments

  • Mini B.
    05/31/2019 04:52

  • Brut India
    03/25/2019 10:25

  • Davnesh S.
    02/26/2019 00:47

  • Samarjit S.
    02/25/2019 15:15

    This movie shows that America is 16 years and 3 months ahead of India when it comes to hip-hop/rap.

  • AFAIK -.
    02/22/2019 07:50

  • Sarvesh V.
    02/17/2019 14:07

  • Ashish V.
    02/17/2019 09:01

  • Sudip M.
    02/15/2019 19:55

  • Shahrukh A.
    02/15/2019 09:45

  • Tamalika M.
    02/14/2019 16:02

  • Mahakash K.
    02/14/2019 10:18

  • Vishnu S.
    02/14/2019 01:57

    Ranveer Singh could be memorising the lyrics....but I could e wrong. He is an actor afterall.

  • Anil S.
    02/14/2019 01:53

    Ranveer is killing it.👏👏 But Jordon ne kiya hota ye role toh maza aa jata. Jordon bole toh apna rishi kapoor's son😊😊

  • Gladwin B.
    02/12/2019 07:55

    Guys wanted to ask this. Is emiway from gully kya ??? Actually i dont know

  • Satyaki B.
    02/10/2019 02:12

  • Arvind R.
    02/09/2019 13:08

    Thoda research aur kar lete, 1994 - Pettai rap song by Prabhudeva 💥

  • Aditya P.
    02/08/2019 18:31

  • Jesson T.
    02/08/2019 11:41

    Aasha released in 1957.I would consider 'Enna Menna Deeka' to be the song which gave the bolly audience a feel of rap .

  • Xhunter B.
    02/06/2019 19:03

  • Xhunter B.
    02/06/2019 19:03

