back
The Rise And Rise Of Bollywood Hip-Hop
Ashok Kumar offered a glimpse of it the 1960s. Many dabbled in it intermittently. But with Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh, rap and hip-hop may have finally found their due in Bollywood. 🎤😎
01/18/2019 1:27 AM
- 192.4k
- 4.7k
- 122
92 comments
Mini B.05/31/2019 04:52
Want to get featured in hip hop music videos, or record your own song. Contact us for studio for music production, music mixing & mastering. We provide services for recording, publishing and distributing your music. First recording is free for rappers and singers. Call us at 8587098337 or visit us at Mini Box Studio.
Brut India03/25/2019 10:25
Some people are just born with talent. https://twitter.com/ImRo45/status/1109358580967370753
Davnesh S.02/26/2019 00:47
Sorry na Gully boy na fully boy can beat this... https://youtu.be/7kpzpv8bt1Y
Samarjit S.02/25/2019 15:15
This movie shows that America is 16 years and 3 months ahead of India when it comes to hip-hop/rap.
AFAIK -.02/22/2019 07:50
Check this out, the perfect Tribute to The First Indian Rapper Sri Ashok Kumar https://www.facebook.com/AFAIKyouknow/videos/2189505194600093/
Sarvesh V.02/17/2019 14:07
This ain’t rap you idiots, stupid Bollywood
Ashish V.02/17/2019 09:01
Mini
Sudip M.02/15/2019 19:55
https://youtu.be/v1Ohbd_CsO8 😇New Song Out Now🔥 (❌Diss For Divine) 😎Tribute To Yo Yo Honey Singh🤘 👍Like Karo 📲Share Karo 🔔Subscribe Karo ✍🏻Comments Karo Keep Supporting Your Bhai🤘 😎Yo Yo*Rap*King*🤘
Shahrukh A.02/15/2019 09:45
Bantai ki Public......
Tamalika M.02/14/2019 16:02
I love you Ranveer....
Mahakash K.02/14/2019 10:18
Sasta 8 mile
Vishnu S.02/14/2019 01:57
Ranveer Singh could be memorising the lyrics....but I could e wrong. He is an actor afterall.
Anil S.02/14/2019 01:53
Ranveer is killing it.👏👏 But Jordon ne kiya hota ye role toh maza aa jata. Jordon bole toh apna rishi kapoor's son😊😊
Gladwin B.02/12/2019 07:55
Guys wanted to ask this. Is emiway from gully kya ??? Actually i dont know
Satyaki B.02/10/2019 02:12
Bullshit.
Arvind R.02/09/2019 13:08
Thoda research aur kar lete, 1994 - Pettai rap song by Prabhudeva 💥
Aditya P.02/08/2019 18:31
Noida me Barfbari https://youtu.be/QUFeEs-mtnA
Jesson T.02/08/2019 11:41
Aasha released in 1957.I would consider 'Enna Menna Deeka' to be the song which gave the bolly audience a feel of rap .
Xhunter B.02/06/2019 19:03
Plzzz watch guyzzzz We need support
Xhunter B.02/06/2019 19:03
https://youtu.be/dj3FdSmfK9I