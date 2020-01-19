back

The Rise of India’s Heartbreak Star

This wistful crooner from Jaipur made it to Barack Obama’s famous playlist. Prateek Kuhad is anything but cold/mess now.

01/19/2020 2:57 PM
  • 55.5k
  • 62

And even more

  1. The life of Mac Miller

  2. The Life of Justin Bieber

  3. The life of Mariah Carey

  4. A day in the life of DSharp

  5. The Life of Tina Turner

  6. The Life of Britney Spears

21 comments

  • Aditi D.
    a day

    :3

  • Jaerus W.
    a day

    M a big fan😁😁

  • Annwesha C.
    a day

    Love love ❤😘

  • Vivek H.
    a day

    Never heard of this guy before this post. Good marketing by Brut. Beautiful voice nonetheless

  • Apoorv M.
    a day

    Bhai tu hame hate karna shuru kar..hamare bhi Bhagya khul jaege..Kyun

  • Twinkle B.
    2 days

    He cancelled his show last minute in Vancouver last year! Still not happy about it 😔d

  • Shatakshi V.
    2 days

    yeeeeeeeee

  • Amit A.
    2 days

    maje kar

  • Torna C.
    2 days

    ❤️

  • Apoorva M.
    2 days

    :')

  • Radhe P.
    2 days

    One of the best Voice Period...Cold/Mess

  • Emilie J.
    2 days

    it looks nice

  • Brut India
    2 days

    A fan showed up at a Prateek Kuhad concert with an protest poster: https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/placard-protesting-against-the-citizenship-amendment-act-at-a-prateek-kuhad-is-winning-the-internet-2434809.html

  • Mayank S.
    2 days

    Jaipur 🌟

  • Prachi B.
    2 days

    I told you

  • Chloe L.
    2 days

    I love his voice, his work and uniqueness . Lots are good. But still prefer American artists.

  • Sushma R.
    2 days

    see this

  • Akanksha P.
    2 days

    well Atleast you discovered it now!

  • Vishal C.
    2 days

    There are lot of independent artists producing good music like this guy ,osho Jain and others .they need our encouragement

  • Ajaz A.
    2 days

    I was listening to cold mess all day today and viola, barack Obama listens to it now. Well Obama, you are second on the list, cuz i fell in love with this song as i heard if for the first time.