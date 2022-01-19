The Saree That Fits In A Matchbox

A Four-Year-Old’s Ode To The Army
21 comments
Gautam C.19/01/2022 06:27
Unbelievable
Rebu K.18/01/2022 04:22
Step 1: Start with a really big matchbox....
Mahdi A.17/01/2022 08:54
a year ago Bangladeshi scientists made it possible before him. Even that could be fit in a finger ring. Google Dhakai Muslin.
Brut India17/01/2022 08:46
Dolly Jain only started wearing saris because her in-laws wanted her to. But eventually, it paid off… and how!
Zubair A.17/01/2022 07:15
https://youtu.be/zx0PzKKGmr8
Ayesha A.17/01/2022 02:06
We,Bangladeshi can proudly say that MOSLIN is our very own product which was famous worldwide from very beginning and it fixs in a machbox and can easily go through a finger ring!!!!
Josephine K.16/01/2022 18:46
Such thin saree .. Why? What purpose.. I have no clue .. who can wear it.. just fitting in s matchbox doesn't serve the purpose I feel..
Hena D.16/01/2022 17:05
Kintu prosno holo eto transparent saree ta keu porbe ki kore...mne sobai to cinema r heroine noy...
Dalip S.16/01/2022 15:19
Great
Farida R.16/01/2022 14:55
Make a matchbox pant now.
Farida R.16/01/2022 14:54
"They demons don't want the princess but they want to see the naked body of the princess and all her jewellery" by Shukanto.
Vijay K.16/01/2022 14:26
हिच साडी सोलापूरात कधीकाळी तयार होत असे.
Sandy N.16/01/2022 11:25
Didn´t know artisans actually weaved such thin sarees even today 😮
Simarpal C.16/01/2022 11:16
Is sai bade turban hoti hain
Tinni M.16/01/2022 10:46
Muslin (authentic) can fit in a match box since ages..
Mahua M.16/01/2022 09:39
Didn't show the BOX WITH THE SAREE PROPERLY.. ....I am a great admirer of BRUT
Ramim H.16/01/2022 09:20
It's called "Mosline". It's a GI(Geographical Indicator) product of Bangladesh.
Ranjani S.16/01/2022 09:06
The captions are off the mark, Brut!
Akhil S.16/01/2022 09:03
Can tht be even called a saree ?? A transparent piece of cloth !!
Malova M.16/01/2022 08:08
Murshidabad silk e to deshlai box e bhora jay...esob to choto bela thekei jani. Bhul khobor keno dekhchhen?