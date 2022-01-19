back

The Saree That Fits In A Matchbox

It’s 5.5 metres long and 46 inches wide. But this saree still fits in a matchbox?

16/01/2022 5:27 AMupdated: 17/01/2022 11:26 PM
  • 172.7K
  • 27

Portraits

  1. 1:51

    A Four-Year-Old’s Ode To The Army

  2. 1:57

    The Many Firsts At Republic Day 2022

  3. 3:11

    What Is The Beating Retreat Ceremony?

  4. 2:36

    Ravi Shastri's No Nonsense Take On Team India

  5. 9:40

    PM Modi Gets Emotional Over Azad’s Farewell

  6. 4:13

    The Woman Who Won One Crore Rupees

21 comments

  • Gautam C.
    19/01/2022 06:27

    Unbelievable

  • Rebu K.
    18/01/2022 04:22

    Step 1: Start with a really big matchbox....

  • Mahdi A.
    17/01/2022 08:54

    a year ago Bangladeshi scientists made it possible before him. Even that could be fit in a finger ring. Google Dhakai Muslin.

  • Brut India
    17/01/2022 08:46

    Dolly Jain only started wearing saris because her in-laws wanted her to. But eventually, it paid off… and how!

  • Zubair A.
    17/01/2022 07:15

    https://youtu.be/zx0PzKKGmr8

  • Ayesha A.
    17/01/2022 02:06

    We,Bangladeshi can proudly say that MOSLIN is our very own product which was famous worldwide from very beginning and it fixs in a machbox and can easily go through a finger ring!!!!

  • Josephine K.
    16/01/2022 18:46

    Such thin saree .. Why? What purpose.. I have no clue .. who can wear it.. just fitting in s matchbox doesn't serve the purpose I feel..

  • Hena D.
    16/01/2022 17:05

    Kintu prosno holo eto transparent saree ta keu porbe ki kore...mne sobai to cinema r heroine noy...

  • Dalip S.
    16/01/2022 15:19

    Great

  • Farida R.
    16/01/2022 14:55

    Make a matchbox pant now.

  • Farida R.
    16/01/2022 14:54

    "They demons don't want the princess but they want to see the naked body of the princess and all her jewellery" by Shukanto.

  • Vijay K.
    16/01/2022 14:26

    हिच साडी सोलापूरात कधीकाळी तयार होत असे.

  • Sandy N.
    16/01/2022 11:25

    Didn´t know artisans actually weaved such thin sarees even today 😮

  • Simarpal C.
    16/01/2022 11:16

    Is sai bade turban hoti hain

  • Tinni M.
    16/01/2022 10:46

    Muslin (authentic) can fit in a match box since ages..

  • Mahua M.
    16/01/2022 09:39

    Didn't show the BOX WITH THE SAREE PROPERLY.. ....I am a great admirer of BRUT

  • Ramim H.
    16/01/2022 09:20

    It's called "Mosline". It's a GI(Geographical Indicator) product of Bangladesh.

  • Ranjani S.
    16/01/2022 09:06

    The captions are off the mark, Brut!

  • Akhil S.
    16/01/2022 09:03

    Can tht be even called a saree ?? A transparent piece of cloth !!

  • Malova M.
    16/01/2022 08:08

    Murshidabad silk e to deshlai box e bhora jay...esob to choto bela thekei jani. Bhul khobor keno dekhchhen?

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.