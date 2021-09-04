back

The Secret Behind This Grandma's Viral Treasure Hunt

This grandma's coolness quotient went through the roof after her plan to deceive her grandson became a hit on social media. Brut spoke to the duo to find more clues about her hidden treasure...

    TikTok was banned in India on June 29, 2020, over national security issues. It has been a year since the ban, and the app, now forgotten and vilified, was once the only source of income for many. Many still hope for its return. Many claimed TikTok, despite its faults, was not biased towards its creators.