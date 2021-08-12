back
The Shershaah Of Kargil: Captain Vikram Batra
A Kargil soldier who became a legend. This is the story of Captain Vikram Batra. Paid partnership with: Amazon Prime Video This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
12/08/2021 6:27 AM
160 comments
Smriti B.8 hours
Nodoubt Vikram Batra was a great soldier.But don't forget others BALIDAN. SALUTE TO OUR BRAVE HEARTS.
Vipanchy R.9 hours
sabiii
Rohit M.9 hours
Point 5140 and Point 4875 Tololing Top Tiger hill Whoever control these Heights they can dominate 70 Km area of enemy territory Then imagine how India recaptured this Heights. Vikram Batra and their team capture two of them heights Big salute to Vikram Batra sir ❣️❣️ 🇮🇳🇮🇳❣️❣️ After India controlled these height 🇵🇰 intruders withdrawal from other heights
Shabnam A.9 hours
Beautiful 👏🏻 Yeh Dil mange more❤️
Srivastava R.10 hours
I love this movie..my favourite ❤️
Kalpna C.10 hours
Salute to each and every soldier who lost their lives in Kargil🙏🇮🇳
Swapna P.10 hours
This is not Just a story, it's an inspiration..jo bharat ke har nowjaban mein hona chahiye... Great soul Vikram Batra🙏🙏🙏
Dthangminlen H.11 hours
the muslim, the christian, the sikh, the hindu, they all deed something great to save this counrty india, but that is just another piece of cake, the hatreds, the killing, the destroying of temple,mosque, church in india, theres a big bar on religions, please india, its time we wake up. all religion from india have contribute for the country india
Verinder S.13 hours
Great salute to our hero Mr. Vikram Batra for his courage and sacrifice for country as well as we can cannot forget Mrs.Dimple vikram Batra for his true love. Salute from the soul of ❤ 🙏🙏🙏🙏😪😪
Chirashree C.a day
Nice movie
Payal T.a day
Salute to every soldiers 🙏🙏🙏
Ayesha A.a day
so nice move
Parminder K.a day
Amazing man Capt.Batra salute u sir from the bottom of my heart …
Anita S.a day
🙏🙏🙏🙏
Varun R.a day
Nice
Pritika Y.a day
Great movie
Sefali R.a day
There's no need of Spiderman, Superman, Iron man in India. We have our own SUPERHEROES salute to all the soldiers who are sacrificing their each moment of life for our safety. Thank you all.💯😊
Vikash K.a day
मस्त फ़िल्म
Bán H.a day
Vikram Batra the superhero ❤️
Priya G.a day
Amazing movie👌👌indian army is our true heroes..big salute 🙏🙏 awesome acting by Sidharth n kiara got emotional in the end... heart touching ❤️must watch guys