The Solar Mamas Of Rajasthan

These women from the world’s poorest regions have come to a village in Rajasthan in search of light. 🌞😎

02/09/2020 6:57 AM
  • 71.6k
  • 49

43 comments

  • Kedar R.
    7 hours

    We solut you....

  • Venu K.
    16 hours

    Excellent

  • Srilakshmi C.
    17 hours

    It's really great Achievement

  • Dinu P.
    18 hours

    Rest of the cow belt states shud take up these programs !

  • Dinu P.
    18 hours

    Expand these programs to Bihar, Gujrat, MP & UP too ! these Cowbelt states are the most backward, with most birth rate ! These state`s women must be brought up at par with rest of India ! Not to forget Haryana - another Cowbelt state !

  • Somnath N.
    19 hours

    Good job

  • Somender S.
    20 hours

    This is the best thing that has ever happened to rural women ,, This should have happened a long long time ago ,, " Barefoot College " ,,, giving them independence with Pride ,,, ! 😜🤣😍👊

  • Soni L.
    20 hours

    I want to know about that school

  • Arun D.
    a day

    Show this small example to Modi Not Break Religion India need these kind of Humanity Work together work for better life of all Indians any Religion

  • Shabina A.
    a day

    Salute for this commendable work.

  • Brut India
    a day

    How Barefoot College's Indian women are helping light up the villages in Madagascar: https://www.pv-magazine-india.com/2019/04/10/india-and-madagascars-barefoot-solar-connection/

  • Adeel S.
    a day

    Good job

  • Heera K.
    a day

    we can if we think we can

  • Vasant K.
    a day

    Salam to the mentor of this project who very well knew the potentially of nari shakti.

  • Muzaffar I.
    a day

    Well deserved by these people

  • Paramjit K.
    2 days

    The women Development should do this. Don't understand wat the government is working on

  • Abhi M.
    2 days

    Wowwww....😍😍

  • VM V.
    2 days

    Really Appreciated and Congratulations.

  • Christiane C.
    2 days

  • Sreekumaran
    2 days

    You go to Kerala and see how people there making "Nokkukuli". They are making thousands per day without doing any work. What you do is become a CPIM sympathiser.