The Story Of Amul

ITBP Jawans Perform Yoga On Snow-Clad Mountains
The Life Of Industrialist Gautam Adani
Rahul Gandhi’s Aikido Masterclass
Would You Pay Lakhs For A 7-Year-Old's Painting?
Meet The 11-Year-Old Yoga Teacher
The Life of Leander Paes
‘
I hope and pray it doesn’t happen here in America USA🇺🇸 to our farmers
for thanksgiving everychild of india grow up and fuck dodhis little daughter with pure indian dick because water mixing had enough fuck off
It is not vegan and nonvegan it is affluent and nonaffluent.... It is the larger interest of human wellbeing, the poverty line, the demarcation between haves and have nots, the standard of living of 90 percent population, the percapita income and so many such things that is to be considered..... I do not want to be selfish, I pity those living beings, I appreciate your hearts cry for the voiceless, the euphoria...YES..... But please be realistic... Please be true atleast to our own species.... Please understand that humans have needs and concerns too and there are plenty of them who are voiceless who need you to cry for their living.
Amul Ban:
-More Animals going to illegal slaughterhouses.
-More Animals rotting in shelters.
-More unwanted Gauraksha beatings and lynchings (more than normal) with no purpose or reason.
-Farmers left with no livelihood.
go for Manthan 👍
I am highly disappointed to see "BRUT", which I have had always recognised as a responsible platform to spread social messages until now, promoting deadly dairy industry. This shows your content is not supported with thorough research about any topic. And if this is not the case then the message in this video is out and loud that you support "Cruelty against Animals".
👍
भारत हृदय रोगों से होने वाले मृत्यु की संख्या में विश्व में ५ वे स्थान पर आता है और दूसरों की तुलना में हमें हृदय रोग होने का जोखिम १०-२० प्रतिशत अधिक है। भारत में ७० वर्ष की आयु होने से पहले ही ५२% लोगों की मृत्यु यह हृदय रोग और स्ट्रोक के कारण होती हैं (दूसरे देशों में यह स्तर २३% है )। पशु उत्पाद और डेयरी यह आहार से मिलने वाले कोलेस्ट्रॉल का एकमात्र स्रोत है। हृदय रोग और स्ट्रोक का प्रमुख कारण हमारी भोजन की खराब आदतें है जिसमें संतृप्त पशु वसा, पशु प्रोटीन, नमक और परिष्कृत कार्बोहाइड्रेट की उच्च खपत शामिल है। इसके विपरीत पौधों में संतृप्त वसा बहुत कम पाया जाता है और वह कोलेस्ट्रॉल मुक्त होते हैं। पौधों में घुलनशील फाइबर भरपूर होते हैं, जो हमें कोलेस्ट्रॉल कम करने में मदद करते हैं।
http://bit.ly/eggcruelty
bit.ly/broiler_truth
https://youtu.be/uzQaHIHK2yA
Cruelty in milk
https://youtu.be/uzQaHIHK2yA
1. Male calves abandoned or sold for slaughter by dairy farmers.
Gender Imbalance Statistics (Livestock Census 2012)
Buffalo: 15% Male, 85% Female (Buffaloes produce 55% of milk in India)
Cow: 35% Male. 65% Female (Cows produce 42% of milk in India)
2. Separation of a cow from her baby
A 2017 FIAPO study in 451 dairies found that 24% of calves were permanently separated from their mother immediately after birth.
3. Forcefully mounted into their reproductive tracts
Cows/Buffaloes give milk only for 8-12 months after their calf is born. To ensure continuous supply of milk the dairy farmers forcefully mount them as early as 2 months after she has given birth to her calf so that she give birth to another calf nine months later.
They enter their systems, which is brutual violation of consent
54% of India’s breedable cattle (704 lakh animals out of1305 lakh animals) were impregnated by artificial insemination in 2015-16 according to Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare Data.
4. Calves denied their mother’s milk
Cow’s milk is for baby calves, not human beings. A calf will drink its mother’s milk for 9-12 months before being weaned,
A 2017 FIAPO study found that calves were weaned off their mother’s milk at the age of 3 months are under in 74% of the 451 dairies surveyed.
5. Oxytocin
A 2017 FIAPO study found the illegal and indiscriminate use of oxytocin in 47% of the dairy farms surveyed. When injected with this hormone, the cow experiences severe stomach cramps similar to labour pains for hours.
6. Milking Machines
Milking machines are painful and cause redness and swelling of the teats. They damage the delicate teat canals of the cows and cause painful infections like mastitis.
7. De-horning and Disbudding
The cattle experience extreme pain during and after the procedure is done to remove their horns. No anaesthesia is given even by vets. It is done so that they can’t fight back when they are being abused and beaten.
8. Nose-roping
Pulling or twisting the rope exerts pressure on the extremely sensitive nasal septum, causing the animal pain but makes it easier for handlers to move them about.
In addition to the initial pain of piercing, nose ropes cause cattle chronic pain and injuries. According to a recent study, moderate to severe injuries in the nostrils were noticed in 62% of cattle. 3% lesions bled continuously and 44 % had pus discharge.
9. Pre-mature death
The natural lifespan of cattle is around 20-25 years. At 4-7 years of age the cows stop producing sufficient milk due to their constant abuse. At this point, they are no longer profitable to maintain and hence they are abandoned or sold for slaughter.
When sold for slaughter, cattle are jammed into overcrowded trucks and transported in a journey that can last many days to places where they will finally be killed.
The milk revolution is the reason for the pink revolution.
India is the largest producer of milk in the world. This has also meant India becoming the 2rd largest exporter of beef and 5th largest producer of leather in the world, which is also an environmental disaster in its own right due to the water pollution it causes (eg. Ganga river pollution) among other aspects of environmental degradation.
Go vegan
Stop supporting these industries
Why we are just behind milk only the one who drink milk, why don't you consider , how is the condition of the mother which is COW here, how is a cow made pregnant, in watch condition a cow is treated, what will happen to a cow once stopped milking? What will happen to a male calf? Like wise we have many things to know. Please go vegan. Think about cow. Animal are not food their are living being.
Gujarat gave both
Amul Brand representing the Triumph of community United "Taste of INDIA".
Gujarat Netas Gang representing the Triumph of Racial Supremacist Sanghi United "Waste of INDIA".
https://youtu.be/ttG8vQzf6Qw
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/religion/at-petas-shelter-most-animals-are-put-down-peta-calls-them-mercy-killings/2015/03/12/e84e9af2-c8fa-11e4-bea5-b893e7ac3fb3_story.html
Why is the dairy industry cruel?
Imagine being forcefully impregnated repeatedly. Imagine having your babies taken away from you. Imagine your male babies being killed. Imagine being discarded as a product when you are deemed to be of no use any longer. This is what it's like for buffaloes and cows in the dairy industry.
They feel pain, fear, and pleasure, and if we were in their place, we'd want freedom too!
We have the power to end the pain and violence in the dairy industry by choosing to stop buying dairy products.
To know more about why dairy is cruel, you can watch this video:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=30bCIsh3oh8
The harsh reality of Indian Dairy Industry!!
Watch this!
https://youtu.be/Z33J6TDEv9I
The complete story: https://www.thebetterindia.com/250114/polson-butter-pestunji-edulji-dalal-khaira-dairy-bombay-milk-scheme-amul-butter-pre-independence-div200/
When landlord became a companys worker
lal bahadur shastri g my fav prime minister of India
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
45 comments
Adam K.3 days
‘ I hope and pray it doesn’t happen here in America USA🇺🇸 to our farmers
Ghuman G.3 days
for thanksgiving everychild of india grow up and fuck dodhis little daughter with pure indian dick because water mixing had enough fuck off
Juliet R.4 days
It is not vegan and nonvegan it is affluent and nonaffluent.... It is the larger interest of human wellbeing, the poverty line, the demarcation between haves and have nots, the standard of living of 90 percent population, the percapita income and so many such things that is to be considered..... I do not want to be selfish, I pity those living beings, I appreciate your hearts cry for the voiceless, the euphoria...YES..... But please be realistic... Please be true atleast to our own species.... Please understand that humans have needs and concerns too and there are plenty of them who are voiceless who need you to cry for their living.
Normal M.5 days
Amul Ban: -More Animals going to illegal slaughterhouses. -More Animals rotting in shelters. -More unwanted Gauraksha beatings and lynchings (more than normal) with no purpose or reason. -Farmers left with no livelihood.
Mohit S.5 days
go for Manthan 👍
Megha S.6 days
I am highly disappointed to see "BRUT", which I have had always recognised as a responsible platform to spread social messages until now, promoting deadly dairy industry. This shows your content is not supported with thorough research about any topic. And if this is not the case then the message in this video is out and loud that you support "Cruelty against Animals".
Ram P.6 days
👍
Swati A.6 days
भारत हृदय रोगों से होने वाले मृत्यु की संख्या में विश्व में ५ वे स्थान पर आता है और दूसरों की तुलना में हमें हृदय रोग होने का जोखिम १०-२० प्रतिशत अधिक है। भारत में ७० वर्ष की आयु होने से पहले ही ५२% लोगों की मृत्यु यह हृदय रोग और स्ट्रोक के कारण होती हैं (दूसरे देशों में यह स्तर २३% है )। पशु उत्पाद और डेयरी यह आहार से मिलने वाले कोलेस्ट्रॉल का एकमात्र स्रोत है। हृदय रोग और स्ट्रोक का प्रमुख कारण हमारी भोजन की खराब आदतें है जिसमें संतृप्त पशु वसा, पशु प्रोटीन, नमक और परिष्कृत कार्बोहाइड्रेट की उच्च खपत शामिल है। इसके विपरीत पौधों में संतृप्त वसा बहुत कम पाया जाता है और वह कोलेस्ट्रॉल मुक्त होते हैं। पौधों में घुलनशील फाइबर भरपूर होते हैं, जो हमें कोलेस्ट्रॉल कम करने में मदद करते हैं। http://bit.ly/eggcruelty bit.ly/broiler_truth
Swati A.6 days
भारत हृदय रोगों से होने वाले मृत्यु की संख्या में विश्व में ५ वे स्थान पर आता है और दूसरों की तुलना में हमें हृदय रोग होने का जोखिम १०-२० प्रतिशत अधिक है। भारत में ७० वर्ष की आयु होने से पहले ही ५२% लोगों की मृत्यु यह हृदय रोग और स्ट्रोक के कारण होती हैं (दूसरे देशों में यह स्तर २३% है )। पशु उत्पाद और डेयरी यह आहार से मिलने वाले कोलेस्ट्रॉल का एकमात्र स्रोत है। हृदय रोग और स्ट्रोक का प्रमुख कारण हमारी भोजन की खराब आदतें है जिसमें संतृप्त पशु वसा, पशु प्रोटीन, नमक और परिष्कृत कार्बोहाइड्रेट की उच्च खपत शामिल है। इसके विपरीत पौधों में संतृप्त वसा बहुत कम पाया जाता है और वह कोलेस्ट्रॉल मुक्त होते हैं। पौधों में घुलनशील फाइबर भरपूर होते हैं, जो हमें कोलेस्ट्रॉल कम करने में मदद करते हैं। http://bit.ly/eggcruelty bit.ly/broiler_truth
Swati A.6 days
https://youtu.be/uzQaHIHK2yA
Harsh G.6 days
Cruelty in milk https://youtu.be/uzQaHIHK2yA 1. Male calves abandoned or sold for slaughter by dairy farmers. Gender Imbalance Statistics (Livestock Census 2012) Buffalo: 15% Male, 85% Female (Buffaloes produce 55% of milk in India) Cow: 35% Male. 65% Female (Cows produce 42% of milk in India) 2. Separation of a cow from her baby A 2017 FIAPO study in 451 dairies found that 24% of calves were permanently separated from their mother immediately after birth. 3. Forcefully mounted into their reproductive tracts Cows/Buffaloes give milk only for 8-12 months after their calf is born. To ensure continuous supply of milk the dairy farmers forcefully mount them as early as 2 months after she has given birth to her calf so that she give birth to another calf nine months later. They enter their systems, which is brutual violation of consent 54% of India’s breedable cattle (704 lakh animals out of1305 lakh animals) were impregnated by artificial insemination in 2015-16 according to Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare Data. 4. Calves denied their mother’s milk Cow’s milk is for baby calves, not human beings. A calf will drink its mother’s milk for 9-12 months before being weaned, A 2017 FIAPO study found that calves were weaned off their mother’s milk at the age of 3 months are under in 74% of the 451 dairies surveyed. 5. Oxytocin A 2017 FIAPO study found the illegal and indiscriminate use of oxytocin in 47% of the dairy farms surveyed. When injected with this hormone, the cow experiences severe stomach cramps similar to labour pains for hours. 6. Milking Machines Milking machines are painful and cause redness and swelling of the teats. They damage the delicate teat canals of the cows and cause painful infections like mastitis. 7. De-horning and Disbudding The cattle experience extreme pain during and after the procedure is done to remove their horns. No anaesthesia is given even by vets. It is done so that they can’t fight back when they are being abused and beaten. 8. Nose-roping Pulling or twisting the rope exerts pressure on the extremely sensitive nasal septum, causing the animal pain but makes it easier for handlers to move them about. In addition to the initial pain of piercing, nose ropes cause cattle chronic pain and injuries. According to a recent study, moderate to severe injuries in the nostrils were noticed in 62% of cattle. 3% lesions bled continuously and 44 % had pus discharge. 9. Pre-mature death The natural lifespan of cattle is around 20-25 years. At 4-7 years of age the cows stop producing sufficient milk due to their constant abuse. At this point, they are no longer profitable to maintain and hence they are abandoned or sold for slaughter. When sold for slaughter, cattle are jammed into overcrowded trucks and transported in a journey that can last many days to places where they will finally be killed. The milk revolution is the reason for the pink revolution. India is the largest producer of milk in the world. This has also meant India becoming the 2rd largest exporter of beef and 5th largest producer of leather in the world, which is also an environmental disaster in its own right due to the water pollution it causes (eg. Ganga river pollution) among other aspects of environmental degradation. Go vegan Stop supporting these industries
Sangeetha H.6 days
Why we are just behind milk only the one who drink milk, why don't you consider , how is the condition of the mother which is COW here, how is a cow made pregnant, in watch condition a cow is treated, what will happen to a cow once stopped milking? What will happen to a male calf? Like wise we have many things to know. Please go vegan. Think about cow. Animal are not food their are living being.
Vinoda B.6 days
Gujarat gave both Amul Brand representing the Triumph of community United "Taste of INDIA". Gujarat Netas Gang representing the Triumph of Racial Supremacist Sanghi United "Waste of INDIA".
Sumit C.6 days
https://youtu.be/ttG8vQzf6Qw
Sumit C.6 days
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/religion/at-petas-shelter-most-animals-are-put-down-peta-calls-them-mercy-killings/2015/03/12/e84e9af2-c8fa-11e4-bea5-b893e7ac3fb3_story.html
Richa A.6 days
Why is the dairy industry cruel? Imagine being forcefully impregnated repeatedly. Imagine having your babies taken away from you. Imagine your male babies being killed. Imagine being discarded as a product when you are deemed to be of no use any longer. This is what it's like for buffaloes and cows in the dairy industry. They feel pain, fear, and pleasure, and if we were in their place, we'd want freedom too! We have the power to end the pain and violence in the dairy industry by choosing to stop buying dairy products. To know more about why dairy is cruel, you can watch this video: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=30bCIsh3oh8
AjAy K.6 days
The harsh reality of Indian Dairy Industry!! Watch this! https://youtu.be/Z33J6TDEv9I
Paul Y.6 days
The complete story: https://www.thebetterindia.com/250114/polson-butter-pestunji-edulji-dalal-khaira-dairy-bombay-milk-scheme-amul-butter-pre-independence-div200/
ਹਾਂਗਕਾਂਗ ਪ.6 days
When landlord became a companys worker
Harry S.6 days
lal bahadur shastri g my fav prime minister of India