The Story Of Chai In India
A long time ago Indians were reluctant to drink a concoction of sugar, boiled leaves, water and milk. It took ad campaigns by the British to get them hooked to chai... ☕
08/09/2020 6:57 AMupdated: 08/10/2020 11:46 AM
31 comments
Anirudh G.an hour
Watch this too 😅
Emilie J.5 hours
Really? I thought it was the contrary
Shahbaz A.7 hours
Wow this is so interesting info...thanks Brut India
Swmkhwr S.9 hours
Thanks to british for Tea
Aishwarya V.10 hours
So I can just blame my Tea addiction on the British then, great :D
Aravind K.10 hours
that's interesting
Srilaxmi S.10 hours
My mother says that the britishers used to come to houses and give free tea to promote the habit of tea drinking. Or else in South everyone used to drink coffee.
Tamanveer S.11 hours
Subham Sen
Priyanka S.11 hours
😑😑
Subhasree P.12 hours
you n me tea partyyyy😍😍😍😘😘😘
Afaq K.13 hours
Abinadan loved it 😂😂👍
Muhammad E.15 hours
Francois S.18 hours
Punch masala Tchai!!
Ana A.18 hours
I must admit that the best tea I tried was in Jammu. ❤️💯
Arpit S.a day
chaai
Jibran J.a day
chai is love ❤️❤️❤️
Ravi F.a day
Alongso T.a day
Aditya J.a day
BINOD
Khan T.a day
Even tea was introduced by British people .yet became the beverage of India .