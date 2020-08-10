back

The Story Of Chai In India

A long time ago Indians were reluctant to drink a concoction of sugar, boiled leaves, water and milk. It took ad campaigns by the British to get them hooked to chai... ☕

08/09/2020 6:57 AMupdated: 08/10/2020 11:46 AM
  • 81.7k
  • 50

31 comments

  • Anirudh G.
    an hour

    Watch this too 😅

  • Emilie J.
    5 hours

    Really? I thought it was the contrary

  • Shahbaz A.
    7 hours

    Wow this is so interesting info...thanks Brut India

  • Swmkhwr S.
    9 hours

    Thanks to british for Tea

  • Aishwarya V.
    10 hours

    So I can just blame my Tea addiction on the British then, great :D

  • Aravind K.
    10 hours

    that's interesting

  • Srilaxmi S.
    10 hours

    My mother says that the britishers used to come to houses and give free tea to promote the habit of tea drinking. Or else in South everyone used to drink coffee.

  • Tamanveer S.
    11 hours

    Subham Sen

  • Priyanka S.
    11 hours

    😑😑

  • Subhasree P.
    12 hours

    you n me tea partyyyy😍😍😍😘😘😘

  • Afaq K.
    13 hours

    Abinadan loved it 😂😂👍

  • Muhammad E.
    15 hours

  • Francois S.
    18 hours

    Punch masala Tchai!!

  • Ana A.
    18 hours

    I must admit that the best tea I tried was in Jammu. ❤️💯

  • Arpit S.
    a day

    chaai

  • Jibran J.
    a day

    chai is love ❤️❤️❤️

  • Ravi F.
    a day

  • Alongso T.
    a day

  • Aditya J.
    a day

  • Khan T.
    a day

    Even tea was introduced by British people .yet became the beverage of India .

