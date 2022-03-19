back
The story of Chernobyl
It was the site of the worst nuclear disaster in history. It is now under the control of the Russian forces amid their invasion of Ukraine. This is the story of Chernobyl.
19/03/2022 4:27 PM
6 comments
Abutallieb A.6 days
Playing with such toys can destroy, I think here Russia has learned much about nuclear weapons, it's over 30years, he must be well prepared Now, The innocent people suffers the most,
Bhavesh J.20/03/2022 14:14
What does the lady want ? She wanted that the state should have told everything to the citizens? Wouldn't that had been created more panic ? That was an accident and not intentional right ? That should be talked like an accident only I guess.
Ravi R.20/03/2022 06:10
I doubt that this lady was not born when this happened. How come she is narrating the story
Kiran K.20/03/2022 01:54
Why they are talking about nuclear disaster? No other countries are cruel as .
Kailyn R.19/03/2022 20:11
Many people who speak against the U.S. are in countries like India who abstained or do nothing about the Ukrainian war, but then blame the U.S.. The U.S. nor Biden wants WW3, neither does China. No one in the world wants WW3 or nuclear weapons. If the US. or NATO helps the Ukraine, Putin is crazy enough to use nuclear weapons, because he is like a wounded, trapped animal. He is desperate, and he no longer has anything to lose but his pride, even though he isn't aware that he has already lost it. The devastation and loss in the Ukraine is utter stupidity. Putin is a deranged, egotistical, mananical, crazy narcissistic madman. He has destroyed his own country, Russia, in so many ways and he has seriously hurt his own people. Even if Putin takes Ukraine, he will never hold it. The Ukrainians will fight against Russians continually. Russia will be so broken from sanctions that they will not be able to help themselves. Putin has gained nothing, but millions of Ukrainian and Russian deaths, and the deaths of many innocent women and children and noncombatant civilians. In his own country, Putin cut off all free speech, press, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and condemns his own people who speak against him, and he has them arrested. Putin is the one who has brought back a Nazi-KGB system and regime, but the majority of his people who are being lied to are totally unaware, because of Putin's lying propaganda. Putin's own politicians who work with him, doubt him. Many of Putin's own politicians who work directly with Putin left their offices and positions and Putin has fired many more, because he's afraid to be poisoned, by his own political people, or members of his military who disagree with him, and see him for the evil he is. Putin can't hold the Ukraine and also continue to endure the world sanctions. 141 of 195 countries are against Putin, and many of the other 54 countries have abstained, but are against Putin in spirit, but they are either afraid of Putin, or they need trade from him. Putin will eventually fail worse than he has already. He remains alone very often, and he is not seen much by anyone. Putin cannot win. He is a failure, and a disgrace, and he has made his countrymen pariahs like himself. Putin has ruined his country, his peope and himself. Whatever positive legacy Putin may have had, he has lost entirely. Putin will go down in history as a war criminal and a madman. Putin cannot win in the Ukraine no matter what. He cannot sustain his failing country under the burden of sanctions, the negativity of the world, and also hold Ukraine. Something in Putin and/or Russia will break. https://www.newsweek.com/volodymyr-zelensky-nominated-nobel-peace-prize-lawmakers-1689320
George N.19/03/2022 16:38
Who will sanction USA for invading other countries and killing millions innocent people including children. 1950 - Attack on Puerto Rico 1950 - 1953 - Attack on Korea 1958 - Lebanon 1958 - War on Panama 1959 - US troops enter Laos The second and final part 1959 - Attack on Haiti 1960 - US military operation in Ecuador 1960 - Invasion of Panama 1965 - 1973 - Bloody invasion of Vietnam 1966 - Attack on Guatemala 1966 - Indonesia's military support against the Philippines 1971 - 1973 - Bombardment of Laos 1972 - Attack on Nicaragua 1986 - Invasion of Libya and bombing of Libya 1988 - US invades Honduras 1988 - Attack on an Iranian passenger plane and the massacre of all 290 people on board 1989 - Unrest in the Virgin Islands 1991 - Extensive military operations in Iraq (first Persian Gulf War) 1992 - 1994 - Occupation of Somalia and excessive violence against its inhabitants 1998 - Attack on Sudan. 1999 - US launches war against Yugoslavia under NATO cover. The bombing of this country lasted 78 days and Yugoslavia disintegrated. 2001 - The invasion and occupation of Afghanistan under the pretext of pursuing al-Qaeda, which later proved that al-Qaeda was equipped by the Americans themselves !!! 2003 - Invasion and occupation of Iraq without UN authorization more than a million people died total destruction 2011 - Attack on Libya after the victory of the revolution and the overthrow of Gaddafi 2011 - Official support for armed terrorist groups in Syria with the aim of overthrowing the elected regime of the Syrian people USA loves invading lol...... God bless putin God bless mother Russia