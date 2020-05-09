back
The Story of Mayor Simon Worou
The 40-year-old Mayor Simon Worou was elected to a French village for the first time in 2014 and then again in 2020. Here's why it wasn't an easy journey towards acceptance.
09/05/2020 4:27 PM
- 54.3k
- 498
- 5
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
5 comments
Meena D.4 days
His story is awesome.. praying for his success.
ബാസിത് ക.5 days
Brut.. you could have made a video about it. One of the painful and joyful experience in the time of Corona. https://youtu.be/VYz__FEWeHs
Vajeed A.6 days
The situation will not improve or change in the least until as citizens conscious, educated, social beings we make an effort to bring change in our country and across. We should speak out no stay silent. This only encourages the right wing elements and hard core racists in society. Creating division and and isolating people based on religion and caste.
Dibakar G.6 days
Our situation is not very better. We still have untouchable theory, caste system. It is worst in Yogi's state.
Zenobia P.6 days
Beautiful person !!!