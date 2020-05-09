back

The Story of Mayor Simon Worou

The 40-year-old Mayor Simon Worou was elected to a French village for the first time in 2014 and then again in 2020. Here's why it wasn't an easy journey towards acceptance.

09/05/2020 4:27 PM
  • 54.3k
  • 5

5 comments

  • Meena D.
    4 days

    His story is awesome.. praying for his success.

  • ബാസിത് ക.
    5 days

    Brut.. you could have made a video about it. One of the painful and joyful experience in the time of Corona. https://youtu.be/VYz__FEWeHs

  • Vajeed A.
    6 days

    The situation will not improve or change in the least until as citizens conscious, educated, social beings we make an effort to bring change in our country and across. We should speak out no stay silent. This only encourages the right wing elements and hard core racists in society. Creating division and and isolating people based on religion and caste.

  • Dibakar G.
    6 days

    Our situation is not very better. We still have untouchable theory, caste system. It is worst in Yogi's state.

  • Zenobia P.
    6 days

    Beautiful person !!!

