The Story Of Solo: Bandhavgarh's Tigress
Fearless and free, Solo was no ordinary tiger. This is the story of her glorious reign.
28/02/2021 4:27 PM
19 comments
Sheetal D.2 days
Wow such brilliantly.put together. N man luk at d way we.lost her. I hope her remaining litter is safe and sound.
Bruhadeswari M.4 days
Beautiful story ! Why were they not tagged to be on radar etc .
Suyash K.5 days
Thank you so much to the entire BRUT team for showcasing this story and helping me in spreading the importance of wildlife conservation, the tragic story of Solo and the tireless work of conservation. I hope this story does not enrage or make people lose hope. I want this story to motivate everyone to do their part. Donate, volunteer and spread awareness- the right kind. Share this story with your friends and family. Support conservation and conservationists! I always believe “what we can see, we can love and what we can love, we will fight to protect.” - Suyash Keshari Wildlife Presenter, Filmmaker & Conservationist
Shahansha M.5 days
Tigers will kill tiger...this is something that happened even before our forefathers were born...but we are guilty of shrinking their habitat and making their wars more intense...
Shahansha M.5 days
This is how you present a video on wildlife. Great. You made the story in such a way...it sounds famaliar. Rise, power, territory, struggle, dominance, reign decline... Wow
Jagdish R.5 days
Very interesting story about Solo We shall never be pardoned if we donot save TIGERS FOR our future generations
