The Taliban's New American Toys

624 comments
Nkosinathi M.42 minutes
Americans though 🤣🤣!! Satan definitely leaves in that country
Douglas L.5 hours
They left all these weapons for a reason. It's all part of the plan.
RaNa B.11 hours
"The Tea was Fantastic"
Cherese C.13 hours
All of these misogynistic cultural norms that everybody accepts and seemingly never, ever questions need to HURRY UP AND [email protected]#KING DIE!!!!! It is 2021, and women, (who by the way are half of the world's population), are still harshly subjected to brutal regimes, sociopathic and hyper-masculine domination, honour killings and Female Genital Mutilation. This [email protected] has GOT TO STOP, on a worldwide scale; and if you're offended by what I have just typed, then that's too [email protected] bad, because you're probably a misogynistic idiot, psycho-religious idiot, or a female misogynistic idiot; (and hell yes, in those types of societies, as well as this Westernized one), there are just misogynistic women as there are men; as hard as that is to [email protected]#king believe... !!!!! 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️
Tod R.21 hours
Yes the us left some stuff but those choppers are Soviet
Tod R.21 hours
Can you say FAKE NEWS
Philip T.21 hours
Most of what they have was taken or given by the Afgan Forces who just Capitulated
Thomas F.a day
Bomb them and equipment end of problem that SIPPY BOY CAUSED
Sanusi F.a day
Congratulation to Talibans...For your victory against enemies of the WORLD who always hide under a guise of fighting terrorist,while they are the real terrorist.Once more congrat👍
Rene W.a day
Access to what thats garbage they won't be abel to fix them or fly them
Deniega D.a day
Taliban 2 years from now
Jason M.a day
How generous of uncle Joe, I hope the Taliban are greatful and do a monument to him.
Gilbert T.a day
They are not working
Asif M.a day
"A Silent Message" To this day, we have seen in Hollywood movies🎬🎥 how American soldiers are portrayed as heroes and how they are killing terrorists around the world. The situation was quite the opposite. To destroy Muslims And their minerals have to be confiscated and then it happened that those who came with the intention got the same reward. The real heroes are the Taliban💪 in Afghanistan.They fought against the US military and liberated Afghanistan from US occupation, and the world saw how the US military fled after being defeated in Afghanistan, humiliated👣🏃 like a wolf. One of my messages is to the directors who make Hollywood movies🎥. If they have that tail, they should make one last Hollywood movie for the US military and show the world how the US military fled Afghanistan like a wolf and was humiliated and failed in its mission🏃👣. And I hope they become Hollywood movies🎬🎥.
Asif M.a day
"یو خاموش پیغام" تر نن ورځې پورې ، موږ د هالیوډ فلمونو کې لیدلي چې څنګه امریکایی سرتیري د اتلانو په توګه انځور شوي او څنګه دوی په ټوله نړۍ کې ترهګر وژني. وضعیت بالکل برعکس و. د مسلمانانو تباه کول. او د دوی معدنيات باید ضبط شي او بیا دا پیښ شول هغه څوک چې د نیت سره راغلي ورته اجر ترلاسه کړی. اصلي اتلان په افغانستان کې طالبان دي. دوی د امریکایی پوځ پروړاندې وجنګیدل او افغانستان یې د امریکا له اشغال څخه آزاد کړ ، او نړۍ ولیدل چې څنګه د متحده ایالاتو اردو به په افغانستان کې له ماتې وروسته د لیوه په څیر له شرمه وتښتي. زما یو پیغام هغه لارښودانو ته دی چې د هالیوډ فلمونه جوړوي. که دوی دومره اوږه ولري ، دوی باید د متحده ایالاتو اردو لپاره د هالیوډ یو وروستی فلم جوړ کړي او نړۍ ته وښیې چې څنګه د متحده ایالاتو اردو د لیوه په څیر له افغانستان څخه وتښتیده او په سپکاوي کې په خپل ماموریت کې پاتې راغله. او زه امید لرم چې دا د هالیوډ فلمونه شي.
Abid N.a day
A very very shameful defeat to America and India.
S R.a day
You will always fear taliban in the air imagination bombing every nation ⏮️⏸⏭️
Jim A.a day
Drone strikes. No problem
Edgar J.a day
The vehicles are disabled..
Roslee A.a day
Good for them.. At what cost? How many Afghan life have died sunce 2001..? Senseless war. It enriched the war machines manufacturers... Who will replace them at a cost $$$$ in billions..