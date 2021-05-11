back

The Teachers Who Died After UP Panchayat Poll

The families of two teachers who died of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh shared their agony with Brut. Were these deaths avoidable?

11/05/2021 10:45 AM
  • New

And even more

  1. 4:05

    The Teachers Who Died After UP Panchayat Poll

  2. 3:00

    Two Exercises To Help You Increase Lung Capacity

  3. 4:46

    The Do's And Don'ts Of Giving Condolences

  4. 4:32

    Meet The IAS Officer Who Reduced His District's Covid Spike by 75%

  5. 2:23

    This Blood Donation Drive Was A Wedding

  6. 2:39

    "Prepare For Covid Like You Would For An Earthquake"

1 comment

  • Brut India
    16 minutes

    UP government has asked its Basic Shiksha department to verify the list of teachers who died due to Covid-19 after poll duty: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/lucknow/edu-dept-asks-bsas-to-verify-list-of-teachers-who-died-on-poll-duty/articleshow/82418810.cms

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.