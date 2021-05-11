back
The Teachers Who Died After UP Panchayat Poll
The families of two teachers who died of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh shared their agony with Brut. Were these deaths avoidable?
11/05/2021 10:45 AM
Brut India16 minutes
UP government has asked its Basic Shiksha department to verify the list of teachers who died due to Covid-19 after poll duty: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/lucknow/edu-dept-asks-bsas-to-verify-list-of-teachers-who-died-on-poll-duty/articleshow/82418810.cms