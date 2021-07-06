back

The Teen Action Heroes Breaking The Internet

Starry-eyed and smartphone in hand, these village kids are giving blockbuster action movies a run for their money. 🤩

06/07/2021 1:30 PMupdated: 06/07/2021 1:54 PM
  • 195.7K
  • 168

And even more

  1. 5:43

    The Fabulous Life Of Ranveer Singh

  2. 2:13

    The Teen Action Heroes Breaking The Internet

  3. 3:16

    Meet The Viral Instagram Mother

  4. 3:30

    When You're Offered Only “Fat Girl” Roles

  5. 5:17

    The Life Of Bollywood’s First Khan

  6. 2:08

    The Tour Guide Whose Dance Went Viral

116 comments

  • Ram M.
    an hour

    Amazing...

  • Syed A.
    2 hours

    Simply wonderful 👍👍👍 Young talent ☺️

  • Waheeb Y.
    2 hours

    He once killed 2 birds with 1 stone.

  • Srini I.
    2 hours

    Padikara pasangalakku ipdadiyum diarrhea varalaam 😉

  • James C.
    2 hours

    Great quality work!With all the shortcomings you guys pulled it off... Quite a feat.God bless.

  • Reddappa R.
    2 hours

    Awesome 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

  • Vinaysingh R.
    2 hours

    Good work... 👍

  • Amirishetti S.
    4 hours

    నెల్లూరు పొరగండ్లూ 🔥

  • Gurudev K.
    4 hours

    Excellent work keep working

  • Yamin C.
    4 hours

    This is insanely inspirational

  • Pradeep S.
    4 hours

    The best is thing is that they have got expressions on their faces.

  • Rohit S.
    4 hours

    time for u to join them boss😁

  • Ainul S.
    4 hours

    Talent ko salaam 🙏🏼

  • Asheer S.
    5 hours

    ki korlammmm

  • Abhishek K.
    5 hours

    👍

  • Sasi P.
    5 hours

    Thank you , for recognising local talent.

  • Janardhana R.
    5 hours

    ప్రతిభ ఏ ఒక్కరి సొంతం కాదని నిరూపించారు..👏👏

  • Kanishka N.
    5 hours

    God bless them let them enter the film industry.. I support them..

  • Saurav K.
    5 hours

    Superb!

  • Arjun D.
    5 hours

    Many indian directors are now doomed😂