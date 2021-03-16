back
The Teen Beaten Up For Drinking Water In A Temple
Thirsty outside a temple, 14-year-old Asif went in for a drink of water. The video of his assault then ended up on the internet...
16/03/2021 2:57 PM
2739 comments
Mostaque A.4 hours
Arrest him for child abuse now India otherwise shame on you!
Meenakshi V.4 hours
Mandir ke bahar 2 taraf pani ka tap tha ,waha se pani ni piya gaya isse ..janbujh ke chalaki se anadr pani pine aaya tha .ise hath se ni dande se marna chaie tha..
Prakhar P.4 hours
Instead of giving the child a proper education they are taught to steal things from temple ,mock idols, urinate over them....an area which is 90percent muslims having 50 masjid but chose to go to drink water inside temple miles away....i dont know but how many times this temple has suffered but no coverage was done before.....how thrashing a child becomes a news but killing priests doesn't ......welcome to india
Sachin C.4 hours
घर से मस्जिद है बहुत दूर चलो यूं कर लें किसी बच्चे को मंदिर में ही रुलाया जाए
Vikrant Y.4 hours
Assaulted ??? Thn what was d 2 Sadhus was who killed in palghar ???
Smit P.4 hours
But there are lot of place where he can drink water .. literally there are 4 tap of water out side of temple stop giving ur opinion without knowing ..
Amey K.5 hours
If u don't knw the whole story, shut up
Rohan P.5 hours
Or ye chutio Palomar per bhi video bana dete Ya ankit Sharma Ya rinku Sharma Lekin bhosdiwale sab secular ke chode hai ye
Rohan P.5 hours
Ek dam sahi hua sab bhen ke lode ghus ker mandir mai galat kqam krte hai Jab makes ke 200 km mai hair Muslim ka jaana mana hqi to hindu mandir mai musalmaan ka ghusna mana kro fer.. Gande log bhosdiwale
Praveen C.5 hours
Scrap theif. Also caught pissing on sacred place.
Sai C.5 hours
This incident make people to go against religion....so sad this incident happened
Mohsin K.5 hours
Tere mandir mein kia tha jo chori kerne gia tha jahil insan ghalti man leni chahie modi k andh bhakt niklo modi ghulami se kuch khiyal karo kisi ko bilawaja marna ghalat ha mar ki video bana li ha us kutte ne chori ki q ni banai ha yah tujhe phone ker k us ne batia ha k isne chori bewaqoof ALLAH ko tu hum yad krte hain lekin modi ko as a dog yaad karte hain jo bechare farmers ko mar raha ha zara india ka status check ker lo international level pe pehle tu india aik dum badia tha lekin modi ne satiyanas ker dia ha iska 👍👍
Asadullah K.5 hours
ye jo dunya me mazhab k thekedaar ban jaate hain na. chahe wo muslim ho ya hi du. unhe phansi dena chaiye
Gareth H.5 hours
This is India under Modi the terrorist.... I know it is not the action of all the Hindus, but I think the Hindus need to condemn these atrocities as they are getting bad name. Till now not much have been done
Imma D.6 hours
😡😡😡
Uchit P.6 hours
Fuck brut
Varun V.6 hours
Half reality
Iqbal L.6 hours
Shameless that you could treat a child like that, for what some water. This could be you one of your children one day and just hope they don't treat your child that way. Someone should have intervened.
हर्ष त.6 hours
Theif
Jai T.6 hours
This is wrong.