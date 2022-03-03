back

The time when an Indian sheltered Polish children

As Indian students from Ukraine stream into Poland, here’s the story of a Gujarati king who once sheltered hundreds of Polish orphans.

02/03/2022 6:02 PMupdated: 03/03/2022 6:22 AM
War in Ukraine

278 comments

  • Safeer A.
    10 hours

    May b feku take credit saying bcos of strong intervention n diplomacy of feku gov with Poland, they host n help Indian students to escape from ukrain via Poland border...

  • Craig C.
    11 hours

    What an interesting story! Also Iran took in Polish refugees back then, they still have an Iranian polish community today

  • Margie W.
    18 hours

    And so wonderful to see Her Highness Harshad Kumari Ji narrating the tale of her Father's incredible generosity and kindness. It's a shame the new rulers of India didnt show the same level of compassion and support to this erstwhile ruling family after the massive earthquake hit Gujerat. I hope you are well, and safe. With my very best wishes, Margie xx💞🙏🙏🙏🙏😊🐯🐾

  • Grey W.
    18 hours

    Lesson learn 😂

  • Shivshankar S.
    20 hours

    And now Poland police and border forces are not allowing Indian students from Ukraine to enter their border so that they can came India from there ! Fuck you bloody polish people , fuck you Poland !!

  • Siro R.
    a day

    Propaganda

  • Binny M.
    a day

    We Indian's have a great history of accepting others, and fighting others wars, or being looted of our wealth while we went dead of hunger, may lord, make us strong as we always were as an Indian 🙏

  • Jitu D.
    2 days

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Asad K.
    2 days

    Did anyone adopted innocent kashmiris kids whose parents were killed by indian army

  • Karthik G.
    2 days

    Why did u showed gandhi ji in this video.. What is his contribution in it?

  • Samir S.
    2 days

    Incredible 🇮🇳

  • Rafael S.
    2 days

    I can’t believe how white people forgot histories so soon unbelievable 🤦🏾🤦🏾

  • Ayat N.
    2 days

    Same goes to polish taking refuge in Iran around the same time , not to mention that Iran was natural in the war and was suffering for the lack of essential goods itself but took in over 150,000 refugees . It’s a small world …

  • Rana A.
    2 days

    Jai humanity jai Rajputana.

  • Jemni T.
    2 days

    It only gives the idea about how Racist, hippocrat and opportunists this polish people are. Leave aside India, they even forgot that once upon a time the same Russia that they are cursing now protected and sheltered them. It seems Polish blood is only made of water, whatever colour you pore it will become that colour. 👎👎👎👎👎To racist and opportunist people of Polland.

  • Priya G.
    2 days

    Good to hear this story,we should learn from those strong leaders .

  • Mustafa D.
    2 days

    Beautiful ❤️ heart warming

  • Giáp L.
    3 days

    Shame on Polish border police not helping indian students out

  • Subhadip B.
    3 days

    did you know about this?

  • Siva K.
    3 days

    Jai ho . I am proud of my Hindu Culture 🙏🙏🙏

