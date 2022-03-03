back
The time when an Indian sheltered Polish children
As Indian students from Ukraine stream into Poland, here’s the story of a Gujarati king who once sheltered hundreds of Polish orphans.
02/03/2022 6:02 PMupdated: 03/03/2022 6:22 AM
Safeer A.10 hours
May b feku take credit saying bcos of strong intervention n diplomacy of feku gov with Poland, they host n help Indian students to escape from ukrain via Poland border...
Craig C.11 hours
What an interesting story! Also Iran took in Polish refugees back then, they still have an Iranian polish community today
Margie W.18 hours
And so wonderful to see Her Highness Harshad Kumari Ji narrating the tale of her Father's incredible generosity and kindness. It's a shame the new rulers of India didnt show the same level of compassion and support to this erstwhile ruling family after the massive earthquake hit Gujerat. I hope you are well, and safe. With my very best wishes, Margie xx💞🙏🙏🙏🙏😊🐯🐾
Grey W.18 hours
Lesson learn 😂
Shivshankar S.20 hours
And now Poland police and border forces are not allowing Indian students from Ukraine to enter their border so that they can came India from there ! Fuck you bloody polish people , fuck you Poland !!
Siro R.a day
Propaganda
Binny M.a day
We Indian's have a great history of accepting others, and fighting others wars, or being looted of our wealth while we went dead of hunger, may lord, make us strong as we always were as an Indian 🙏
Jitu D.2 days
🙏🙏🙏
Asad K.2 days
Did anyone adopted innocent kashmiris kids whose parents were killed by indian army
Karthik G.2 days
Why did u showed gandhi ji in this video.. What is his contribution in it?
Samir S.2 days
Incredible 🇮🇳
Rafael S.2 days
I can’t believe how white people forgot histories so soon unbelievable 🤦🏾🤦🏾
Ayat N.2 days
Same goes to polish taking refuge in Iran around the same time , not to mention that Iran was natural in the war and was suffering for the lack of essential goods itself but took in over 150,000 refugees . It’s a small world …
Rana A.2 days
Jai humanity jai Rajputana.
Jemni T.2 days
It only gives the idea about how Racist, hippocrat and opportunists this polish people are. Leave aside India, they even forgot that once upon a time the same Russia that they are cursing now protected and sheltered them. It seems Polish blood is only made of water, whatever colour you pore it will become that colour. 👎👎👎👎👎To racist and opportunist people of Polland.
Priya G.2 days
Good to hear this story,we should learn from those strong leaders .
Mustafa D.2 days
Beautiful ❤️ heart warming
Giáp L.3 days
Shame on Polish border police not helping indian students out
Subhadip B.3 days
did you know about this?
Siva K.3 days
Jai ho . I am proud of my Hindu Culture 🙏🙏🙏