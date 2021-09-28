back

The Truth About Indra Nooyi

From her time in a rock band to her first, lonely meal in the US, former PepsiCo CEO @IndraNooyi opened up to Brut about her life and work... @HachetteIndia

28/09/2021 7:38 PM
  • 102.9K
  • 32

    26 comments

26 comments

  • Rajesh S.
    10 hours

    Hi

  • Riya J.
    12 hours

    She is my all time favourite leader

  • Sreevani C.
    13 hours

    Lot of respect 🙏🏻

  • Latasha R.
    16 hours

    you just mentioned last time

  • Balaramakrishna K.
    a day

    Great Post

  • Ponni I.
    a day

    Very inspiring

  • Noshir L.
    a day

    Lovely interview, straight from the heart. A true woman of substance.

  • Ebenezer M.
    a day

    A great human

  • Mk S.
    2 days

  • Jammi R.
    2 days

    Wonderful. Liked it.

  • Bindu H.
    2 days

    ......

  • Hema S.
    2 days

    This was highly inspirational ......this speech make us even more ambitious....huge respect to you mam.

  • Gourango C.
    2 days

    Loved to hear her for the first time. 👍🏻

  • Parvathi G.
    2 days

    Great achievement mam.

  • Prajakta V.
    2 days

    Nice

  • Payal S.
    2 days

    Awesome

  • Richard S.
    2 days

    Single sex Catholic nuns educated? Maybe the right course 🤔

  • Nirmala M.
    2 days

    Hats off. Great achiever 👍

  • Sweta A.
    2 days

    What a journey ...

  • Sundeep D.
    2 days

    Jennifer Lamaster