back
The Truth About Indra Nooyi
From her time in a rock band to her first, lonely meal in the US, former PepsiCo CEO @IndraNooyi opened up to Brut about her life and work... @HachetteIndia
28/09/2021 7:38 PM
- 102.9K
- 1.5K
- 32
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
26 comments
Rajesh S.10 hours
Hi
Riya J.12 hours
She is my all time favourite leader
Sreevani C.13 hours
Lot of respect 🙏🏻
Latasha R.16 hours
you just mentioned last time
Balaramakrishna K.a day
Great Post
Ponni I.a day
Very inspiring
Noshir L.a day
Lovely interview, straight from the heart. A true woman of substance.
Ebenezer M.a day
A great human
Mk S.2 days
call and whatsapp (+91-8872939676) समस्या कैसी भी हो घर बैठे समाधान मनचाहा प्यार काम कारोबार प्रेम विवाह शादी मे समस्या ग्रह कलेश काल सर्प दोष पति पत्नी मे अनबन सौतन से छुटकारा पारिवारिक समस्या नोकरी की समस्या विदेश जाने में रुकावट आना घर मे किया कराया जादू टोना का इलाज खिलाया पिलाया मांगलिक दोष तिल दोष वीजा आदि समस्या केसी भी हो जड़ से खत्म समस्या बताये(+91-8872939676)और अपनी समस्या का निवारण करवाएं
Jammi R.2 days
Wonderful. Liked it.
Bindu H.2 days
......
Hema S.2 days
This was highly inspirational ......this speech make us even more ambitious....huge respect to you mam.
Gourango C.2 days
Loved to hear her for the first time. 👍🏻
Parvathi G.2 days
Great achievement mam.
Prajakta V.2 days
Nice
Payal S.2 days
Awesome
Richard S.2 days
Single sex Catholic nuns educated? Maybe the right course 🤔
Nirmala M.2 days
Hats off. Great achiever 👍
Sweta A.2 days
What a journey ...
Sundeep D.2 days
Jennifer Lamaster