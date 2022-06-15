The unstoppable Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra returned to the field with another smashing javelin throw after his big Olympic win. This is the story of how far he's actually come…
Mithali Raj calls time on record-laden career
Twenty-three years of hustle and glory... Mithali Raj called time on her storied career, announcing her decision to "retire from all forms of international cricket". 🏏 🎥 Breakfast with Champions
Meet the Great Gama Pehlwan
India's undefeated wrestling champion only stepped out of the arena because no one was willing to face him. This is the story of Gama Pehlwan.
Modi's meet and greet with India’s boxing champs
From poetry to punches, watch PM Modi’s interaction with boxers Nikhat Zareen, Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda…
Captain Pandya, the rise of a Gujarati titan
Saw hard times as a child, dropped out of school, made cricket priority No. 1, used IPL to shine on the global stage. There are few fairy tales as perfect as his.
Hardik Pandya on cricket vs. studies debate
"Go and study," says India all-rounder Hardik Pandya when youngsters ask him whether they should choose cricket or study. 🎥: Breakfast with Champions
Meet the Chak De! India BFFs off-the-field
Brut sat down for a chat with Chak De! India's “Komal Chautala” and “Balbir Kaur” to relive the on-set memories and dig up locker room secrets... 🏑
Ravi Shastri's No Nonsense Take On Team India
"I don't have time to get involved in gossip." Did you want to know what Ravi Shastri felt about India losing in South Africa? Listen in...
Nikhat Zareen: The woman behind the boxer
Salman's tweet, PM's congratulation, and chilled out mom. Nikhat Zareen, India's latest boxing sensation, spoke to Brut about life outside of the ring. 🥊
The Rise And Fall Of Wrestler Sushil Kumar
He is India's most decorated wrestler, an Olympian and Padma Shri awardee who is now facing murder charges. This is his story.
Meet India's Thomas Cup hero: Kidambi Srikanth
A boy who took badminton as timepass emerged as India’s undefeated Thomas Cup hero... this is the story of Kidambi Srikanth!