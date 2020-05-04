Indore Doctors Return To Fight Pandemic
Covid-19 Isolation: Stories From Bengal
Helping The Elderly During A Global Crisis
What Can We Learn From Surat’s 1994 Plague?
Boy Designs Elevator Trick Against Covid-19
The Uplifting Story Of Veda And Her Mom
Hatts of to you !!!!! ❤❤❤❤
Wow ,huge respect for the couple ♥️ only a few people have the courage to adopt even a normal child n here are the angels on earth ... Love to the baby ,😍 vedu
❤❤❤ beautiful family love from Pakistan
Touched ❤️
<3
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Great
God bless you. I am proud of you. Love you.
Huge Respect mam.
Salute .... God bless the family.
Salutes to both of u..
God bless Vedu along with all loving kids.. hats off to d parents
Hats off dear.
Kudos!
Bless such parents! Great!👏
Good job God bless u and ur veda
👍
Salute
More power to u...
❤
So admirable. God bless them
149 comments
Neha R.2 hours
Hatts of to you !!!!! ❤❤❤❤
Pratikshya P.4 hours
Wow ,huge respect for the couple ♥️ only a few people have the courage to adopt even a normal child n here are the angels on earth ... Love to the baby ,😍 vedu
Khawaja A.4 hours
❤❤❤ beautiful family love from Pakistan
Apoorva B.13 hours
Touched ❤️
Aishwarya A.a day
<3
Niharika G.a day
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Jayakumar N.a day
Great
Indu K.a day
God bless you. I am proud of you. Love you.
Sachin S.a day
Huge Respect mam.
Krovielhoupe K.a day
Salute .... God bless the family.
Arathi M.a day
Salutes to both of u..
Sri S.a day
God bless Vedu along with all loving kids.. hats off to d parents
Indu K.a day
Hats off dear.
Parvati S.a day
Kudos!
Mita R.a day
Bless such parents! Great!👏
Fasuma A.a day
Good job God bless u and ur veda
Kanika Y.a day
👍
Muhammad S.2 days
Salute
Haziq V.2 days
More power to u... ❤
Rishi M.2 days
So admirable. God bless them