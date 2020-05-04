back

The Uplifting Story Of Veda And Her Mom

“We adopted a baby with Down syndrome because there was no reason not to.” 👼

04/05/2020 4:57 AM
149 comments

  • Neha R.
    2 hours

    Hatts of to you !!!!! ❤❤❤❤

  • Pratikshya P.
    4 hours

    Wow ,huge respect for the couple ♥️ only a few people have the courage to adopt even a normal child n here are the angels on earth ... Love to the baby ,😍 vedu

  • Khawaja A.
    4 hours

    ❤❤❤ beautiful family love from Pakistan

  • Apoorva B.
    13 hours

    Touched ❤️

  • Aishwarya A.
    a day

    <3

  • Niharika G.
    a day

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Jayakumar N.
    a day

    Great

  • Indu K.
    a day

    God bless you. I am proud of you. Love you.

  • Sachin S.
    a day

    Huge Respect mam.

  • Krovielhoupe K.
    a day

    Salute .... God bless the family.

  • Arathi M.
    a day

    Salutes to both of u..

  • Sri S.
    a day

    God bless Vedu along with all loving kids.. hats off to d parents

  • Indu K.
    a day

    Hats off dear.

  • Parvati S.
    a day

    Kudos!

  • Mita R.
    a day

    Bless such parents! Great!👏

  • Fasuma A.
    a day

    Good job God bless u and ur veda

  • Kanika Y.
    a day

    👍

  • Muhammad S.
    2 days

    Salute

  • Haziq V.
    2 days

    More power to u... ❤

  • Rishi M.
    2 days

    So admirable. God bless them