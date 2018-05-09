back

The Willy Wonkas of Manipur

Meet the two chocolatiers tasting success in northeast India.

05/09/2018 12:00 AM
  • 520.3k
  • 594

And even more

  1. Food Combos Not For The Faint-Hearted

  2. What Do Kids In School Around The World Eat?

  3. The Amazing Story of Mahua

  4. The World’s Most Expensive Chocolate

  5. The Day McDonald’s Came To India

  6. Now Go For A Dinner Date 160ft In The Air in Noida

339 comments

  • Ringphapam K.
    08/04/2018 12:20

    So proud to be Ur fren.

  • Ringphapam K.
    08/04/2018 12:20

    Wow

  • Ao T.
    08/03/2018 20:25

    Axone should go well with chocolate...a connoisseur’s must have! Like caviar ... 🤔

  • Khevito E.
    08/03/2018 20:03

    🙏🙏🙏 bohot khub 🙂 truelly the Chocolate Mafia 😊

  • Manali D.
    05/24/2018 03:44

    lekar ao naa😍

  • Namita J.
    05/23/2018 18:01

    Yaaa summer break bucket list shizz...also get some back to Delhi 😝

  • Utsav M.
    05/23/2018 17:07

    kuch seekh

  • Simmi G.
    05/23/2018 16:53

    I would love to have ...seems to be so yummy ..dark chocolate is my fav😍👍🏻

  • Mustafa N.
    05/23/2018 15:54

    . Tuk koisilu nohoi. Anibi.

  • Amethyst S.
    05/23/2018 14:32

    I want to taste it!! Amazing 👏👏👏

  • Ruth S.
    05/23/2018 12:58

    Manipur jana padega!!

  • Puneet A.
    05/23/2018 09:57

    Mi products @1 https://mobile.mi.com/in/24hrMadness/task/?activityId=8&taskId=280966&goodsId=4173200001&mi_channel=social&mi_source=whatsapp&mi_campaign=24hrMadness&mi_channel=social&mi_source=copyurl&mi_campaign=24hrMadness

  • Rojika
    05/23/2018 08:35

    you know now 😏

  • Nidhi M.
    05/23/2018 06:51

    see this

  • Jeet G.
    05/23/2018 06:51

    Itao...get me this :D

  • Nathan A.
    05/23/2018 00:32

    did u bring me these

  • Gursimran B.
    05/22/2018 18:15

    , you have to get some Hill Wild next time.

  • Daizel C.
    05/22/2018 16:51

    get this for me ☺😶

  • Diyuk B.
    05/22/2018 15:38

    Ayushee Choudhary

  • Vikram S.
    05/22/2018 11:18

    Good