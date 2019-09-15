back

The Woman On The Road Less Travelled

It took a few broken bones, many visits to the hospital, and a fearless love for the road for Aishwarya Pissay to become the first Indian to win a world title in motorbiking. She tells Brut India about her backbreaking journey.

09/15/2019 4:57 AM

And even more

  1. Code First: Girls wants to break women into tech

  2. These dancers don't let their wheelchairs stop them

  3. Fighting rising hate and feeding the poor with Bearded Broz

  4. What is the menopause?

  5. Pop'n'Olly's Solution to Homophobia

  6. Men VS Women in French football

6 comments

  • Vikash S.
    09/18/2019 03:16

    Salute to you.

  • Brut India
    09/16/2019 05:27

    These women biked across 17,000 km and 7 countries:

  • Mamta H.
    09/16/2019 03:28

    Salute to your spirit 👍👍👍

  • Arpita M.
    09/15/2019 15:57

    👏👏❤

  • P.s. H.
    09/15/2019 05:17

    Truly creditable 👏👏👏

  • Mina A.
    09/15/2019 05:04

    😉😇🤗😇