The Woman On The Road Less Travelled
It took a few broken bones, many visits to the hospital, and a fearless love for the road for Aishwarya Pissay to become the first Indian to win a world title in motorbiking. She tells Brut India about her backbreaking journey.
09/15/2019 4:57 AM
6 comments
Vikash S.09/18/2019 03:16
Salute to you.
Brut India09/16/2019 05:27
Mamta H.09/16/2019 03:28
Salute to your spirit 👍👍👍
Arpita M.09/15/2019 15:57
👏👏❤
P.s. H.09/15/2019 05:17
Truly creditable 👏👏👏
Mina A.09/15/2019 05:04
😉😇🤗😇