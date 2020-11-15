This Farmer's Widow Ran For The Elections To Make a Point
Azim Premji Is The Most Generous Indian
#Dear PM: Help Us Save Goa
LSR Girl’s Suicide: Who Failed Her Really?
The World’s Youngest Computer Programmer
When Delhi Broke The Spirit Of This Small Town Girl
Congratulations and God bless him always
Sad
, main bhi banunga iske jaisa
bro see real life chintu
Next Naraynmurthi.....
ki korlan.. 🙄
Well i dnt remember what i was doing, but if it was, it had to be like the attached gif!
Everybody is different, skills and knowledge are developed over a period of time.
Its definitely an accomplishment and looks like we indians are future ready! Atmanirbhar Bharat!👏
At age six I was playing with my friends,reading comics and enjoying the innocent phase which would never come back.
Congrats
it's a good thing
I enjoyed my school life , home work cartoon Network, School punishments, school function...
At 6, I rather hv a child eat mud, climb trees and break a leg... Both figuratively n literally
And here people are still figuring out how to install python.
He is chintu from white hat jr. 😂😂
Lodu rohit
This 15-year-old caused some real change with her reporting skills!
God bless u
Though ill express my congratulations and best wishes for his life . But also like to mention it’s simply the
stealing the irreversible period of enjoyment & excitement of childhood . It certainly affects the long term growth pattern whatsoever the mental ability of child is presently . One can easily witness using of eye lenses at such a younger age ????
Last not least I wish him good health , long life and prosperity. All the best .
Proud moment ❤️🙏
At age 6, I was traumatised by the loss of my mother, had no thought about much else, funny how life is.....
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
93 comments
Nina K.20 hours
Congratulations and God bless him always
Mandar S.a day
Sad
Sujay M.2 days
, main bhi banunga iske jaisa
Deepak T.2 days
bro see real life chintu
Falguni B.5 days
Next Naraynmurthi.....
Effat R.5 days
ki korlan.. 🙄
Pratik R.6 days
Well i dnt remember what i was doing, but if it was, it had to be like the attached gif! Everybody is different, skills and knowledge are developed over a period of time. Its definitely an accomplishment and looks like we indians are future ready! Atmanirbhar Bharat!👏
Rajib M.6 days
At age six I was playing with my friends,reading comics and enjoying the innocent phase which would never come back.
Philomena P.7 days
Congrats
Anwaar A.7 days
it's a good thing
Sreejith R.7 days
I enjoyed my school life , home work cartoon Network, School punishments, school function...
Sonali M.19/11/2020 04:47
At 6, I rather hv a child eat mud, climb trees and break a leg... Both figuratively n literally
Joel D.18/11/2020 21:40
And here people are still figuring out how to install python.
Shivansh B.18/11/2020 17:06
He is chintu from white hat jr. 😂😂
Rohit N.18/11/2020 17:01
Lodu rohit
Brut India18/11/2020 12:36
This 15-year-old caused some real change with her reporting skills!
Ponnu T.18/11/2020 10:40
God bless u
Masih R.18/11/2020 08:00
Though ill express my congratulations and best wishes for his life . But also like to mention it’s simply the stealing the irreversible period of enjoyment & excitement of childhood . It certainly affects the long term growth pattern whatsoever the mental ability of child is presently . One can easily witness using of eye lenses at such a younger age ???? Last not least I wish him good health , long life and prosperity. All the best .
Farook S.18/11/2020 06:55
Proud moment ❤️🙏
Karen N.17/11/2020 23:38
At age 6, I was traumatised by the loss of my mother, had no thought about much else, funny how life is.....