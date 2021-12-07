back

The Zoom Call That Took Away 900 Jobs

This Zoom meeting went horribly wrong for more than 900 employees.

10/07/2021 12:46 PMupdated: 07/12/2021 12:43 PM
  • 2.1M
  • 1.6K

1043 comments

  • Ashish O.
    18 hours

    This is business. It hapens

  • Winmar O.
    a day

    🤜🤛

  • Cain S.
    a day

    I think the company does have basis to lay-off workers as means of cost-cutting.. well, most of the time, companies do.. when you understand how companies sustain itself, you would see that its nothing personal..

  • Dmitri F.
    a day

    Shame on him What a douche

  • Mátír P.
    2 days

    He being called out too. Such a loser

  • Saidul S.
    2 days

    movess

  • DJ A.
    2 days

    What a legend! 👏

  • Mukul S.
    2 days

    😂

  • Abdullah K.
    2 days

    His name is vishal so am not surprised whatever he did

  • Bhaskar D.
    2 days

    This is very painful.. Companies should not do such kind of stupid things, if you don't want, stop hiring employees but dont remove in between...

  • Justine G.
    2 days

    Actually a lot of people recorded this call and a lot of them were hard working employees. This man is a dick and shouldn't be a CEO

  • Manish G.
    2 days

    dard

  • Penny K.
    2 days

    So sad

  • Kent C.
    2 days

    Is he still alive? 🤔

  • Atif Z.
    2 days

    It isn't about firing people, it's about about THE WAY he fired people. Losing a job means to lose income. That's a person's livelihood. Every individual that goes through termination should be told face to face in a dignified manner INCASE a certain individual goes through a panic attack and shock. It may cost one to be depressed and even suicidal if not done right. Imagine your boss tells you on a zoom call that you don't have to come to work tomorrow because you're fired and you have to immediately start looking for a new job to just...LIVE

  • Benzent Q.
    2 days

    Don't blame him.. Blame it to those responsible on those country who allowed the covid to mutate

  • Sanket T.
    2 days

    kal yehi bata raha tha tuje 😂

  • Ceejay A.
    2 days

    When you want to do the job real quick. 😅

  • Avinash K.
    2 days

    Whole 15% will fuck him up with STD 🤣😂🤣😂

  • Saibharath K.
    2 days

    Sacking off people from an organization doesn't matter. it's just a future forecast based on company requirment and cost to the company incurred on current projects and upcoming projects. But the way he sacked the people in a video call is really unmatured.

