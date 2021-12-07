The Zoom Call That Took Away 900 Jobs

How lapis lazuli is funding the Taliban
1043 comments
Ashish O.18 hours
This is business. It hapens
Winmar O.a day
🤜🤛
Cain S.a day
I think the company does have basis to lay-off workers as means of cost-cutting.. well, most of the time, companies do.. when you understand how companies sustain itself, you would see that its nothing personal..
Dmitri F.a day
Shame on him What a douche
Mátír P.2 days
He being called out too. Such a loser
Saidul S.2 days
movess
DJ A.2 days
What a legend! 👏
Mukul S.2 days
😂
Abdullah K.2 days
His name is vishal so am not surprised whatever he did
Bhaskar D.2 days
This is very painful.. Companies should not do such kind of stupid things, if you don't want, stop hiring employees but dont remove in between...
Justine G.2 days
Actually a lot of people recorded this call and a lot of them were hard working employees. This man is a dick and shouldn't be a CEO
Manish G.2 days
dard
Penny K.2 days
So sad
Kent C.2 days
Is he still alive? 🤔
Atif Z.2 days
It isn't about firing people, it's about about THE WAY he fired people. Losing a job means to lose income. That's a person's livelihood. Every individual that goes through termination should be told face to face in a dignified manner INCASE a certain individual goes through a panic attack and shock. It may cost one to be depressed and even suicidal if not done right. Imagine your boss tells you on a zoom call that you don't have to come to work tomorrow because you're fired and you have to immediately start looking for a new job to just...LIVE
Benzent Q.2 days
Don't blame him.. Blame it to those responsible on those country who allowed the covid to mutate
Sanket T.2 days
kal yehi bata raha tha tuje 😂
Ceejay A.2 days
When you want to do the job real quick. 😅
Avinash K.2 days
Whole 15% will fuck him up with STD 🤣😂🤣😂
Saibharath K.2 days
Sacking off people from an organization doesn't matter. it's just a future forecast based on company requirment and cost to the company incurred on current projects and upcoming projects. But the way he sacked the people in a video call is really unmatured.