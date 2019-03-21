There’s A Forest On The Rise In Mumbai

Mumbai’s next high-rise could well be a forest. You heard that right! 🌲🌱🌆
133 comments
Dhaval D.07/06/2019 02:37
How to join your NGO ? I am interested
Pinky K.04/27/2019 02:59
Thanks
Vigneshwaran K.04/25/2019 15:01
Hat off to you guys we need breathing space we are totally exhausted
Suresh T.04/25/2019 13:38
Hats off good job
Sadhika B.04/22/2019 10:10
Hope this can continue in all cities of our country
Kamala I.04/22/2019 05:14
Great job ...Green Yatra
Shalom S.04/21/2019 15:32
Brilliant initiative
Sangita Y.04/21/2019 11:46
Good Job....
Nidhi G.04/19/2019 09:47
Great job
Manoj .04/19/2019 05:12
Can you provide the list of tree species planted in that area.
Karthi K.04/17/2019 17:45
We people from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.. same type we using since last two years and + ... You may refer kovai kulangal padugappu amaippu page in Facebook.. and you may see our activities and the results.. for same miyavakki type workouts.. it's really working for us..
Lakshmi S.04/17/2019 06:28
Super
Smiley S.04/16/2019 11:30
Oh
Nilesh R.04/15/2019 19:59
Gr8 work guys.. keep it up.. Best wishes
Lal M.04/14/2019 16:52
I love that
Harshit S.04/14/2019 10:21
If truly want to do something start giving water to plants which are already there on roads and society... That plants will also reduce CO2
Harshit S.04/14/2019 10:19
Planting will solve any problem it's only publicity stunt ... After planting need to give water everyday ... which nobody do .... Many NGO doing planting but after that where is the result.... Where are those plants gone ...
Nandkishor P.04/13/2019 05:59
Good initiative
Panchal R.04/13/2019 01:12
Mast
Suman D.04/12/2019 04:51
nise