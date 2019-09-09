back

These Bamboo Bottles Could Be A Green Alternative to Plastic

Sick of throwing away plastic bottles? You could try one of these Assam-made bamboo bottles.

09/09/2019 3:02 PM
  • 454.7k
  • 133

Changing India

106 comments

  • Ketan M.
    09/29/2019 04:48

    Us main bhi to jungle khatam honge na sir...

  • Barka S.
    09/22/2019 14:28

    Plastic Free

  • Nanak H.
    09/22/2019 06:42

    These bottels are sold for almost 1,000 rs per peice on Amazon...

  • Suez A.
    09/21/2019 06:18

    Good innovation but not available.. I spoke to the person concerned and so far months having passed no response from him

  • Jehan J.
    09/19/2019 15:38

    Very nice

  • Pundarika P.
    09/19/2019 14:53

    Gright

  • Kannan R.
    09/19/2019 03:57

    Every multinational companies in india should instruct their employees to use this product . If this become a trend in MNC sector ,then common people also follow these trend ❤

  • Prithun P.
    09/18/2019 08:33

    This will lead to Deforestation, which in turn leads to global warming and exploitation of environment.

  • Narendra P.
    09/18/2019 07:18

    I want bottle

  • Vikash S.
    09/18/2019 03:33

    Nice work.

  • Srinivas R.
    09/17/2019 10:53

    Sakku

  • Gurbhagat S.
    09/17/2019 01:42

    Where we can buy we r in punjab

  • Shivani S.
    09/17/2019 01:04

    Hi

  • P M.
    09/16/2019 19:25

    👌👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👍

  • Pratik B.
    09/16/2019 18:51

    Order ke liya Contact no share kare

  • અમરાભાઈ ગ.
    09/16/2019 14:13

    Tmaro mo no aapjo 9104522522

  • Sukriti M.
    09/16/2019 12:49

    👍👍

  • Saravanan S.
    09/16/2019 08:15

    Supr

  • Ananya B.
    09/16/2019 03:08

    From wr do we buy it ?

  • Subrata S.
    09/15/2019 19:32

    Asam need support 42 lac people are divoter right now even they don't have place for live or right! Shame !