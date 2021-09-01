back

These Hindus Don't Like The Kamasutra

This time the Bajrang Dal had a problem with the Kamasutra. Here's what the actual book is all about...

01/09/2021 2:06 PMupdated: 01/09/2021 2:08 PM
251 comments

  • Musa B.
    39 minutes

    This people's are totally illiterate, They have not yet gone out of Gujarat, If they once travel to Orrisa there is a place called Jagannath Puri it is a Holy temple where they will get lots of Statues like this, Will they do anything like this over there.

  • Soe G.
    39 minutes

    F.ck you

  • Dinesh K.
    41 minutes

    How they actually born?? Are they all from out of universe?? Or they Challenged to natural process of born on Earth?? Arey they all unmarried????

  • Richard S.
    43 minutes

    These Hindus are worst than Taliban

  • Theja S.
    an hour

    Simply all FOOLS..

  • Nadeem A.
    an hour

    It’s ram raj Brahmins we’re busy people in them days

  • Maaz A.
    an hour

    What the hell is wrong with them

  • Sreeji S.
    an hour

    These are the idiots who go after this to rape girls ! Imbeciles

  • Subhasish M.
    an hour

    Haha...bahat achha ,isi tarah humanity se padhoge ta bahat kuchh galat najar ayega..

  • Vikram H.
    an hour

    Yeah.. tell us about it ! Meanwhile someone is not objecting to co-ed ! You won't tell us about that !

  • Abhisek S.
    an hour

    Yehi log raat ko Sunny leone saexn search karke hilate hai

  • Jeevant M.
    an hour

    With every passing day, we get closer to fascism. Naya Bharat, where being tolerant is considered weak and being unapologetically brash is a sign of strength. This is not the India our freedom fighters envisioned, this is not the India our youth deserves. One of the strongest nation in history that excelled in science and arts simultaneously, is now being judged by the illiterate, the uneducated and the ignorant. Shame.

  • Vaibhav V.
    an hour

    Mental Erectile dysfunction

  • Manohar G.
    an hour

    After porn ban this is what you can expect ..but there is nothing called rape ban ..it's alive in our system

  • Mahesh A.
    an hour

    So they are burning one of the oldest religious books of hindus and call themselves hindus???

  • Anju S.
    an hour

    Idiots

  • Sadi T.
    an hour

    Demolish your tampels also coz all old have dirty pictures ovrr there

  • Antariksh D.
    an hour

    What idiots

  • Akash B.
    an hour

    Aab ye chutiyagiri hai

  • Shréè P.
    an hour

    That confidence when you have digital versions and video demo versions of Kamasutra available on the internet!