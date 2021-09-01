back
These Hindus Don't Like The Kamasutra
This time the Bajrang Dal had a problem with the Kamasutra. Here's what the actual book is all about...
01/09/2021 2:06 PMupdated: 01/09/2021 2:08 PM
251 comments
Musa B.39 minutes
This people's are totally illiterate, They have not yet gone out of Gujarat, If they once travel to Orrisa there is a place called Jagannath Puri it is a Holy temple where they will get lots of Statues like this, Will they do anything like this over there.
Soe G.39 minutes
F.ck you
Dinesh K.41 minutes
How they actually born?? Are they all from out of universe?? Or they Challenged to natural process of born on Earth?? Arey they all unmarried????
Richard S.43 minutes
These Hindus are worst than Taliban
Theja S.an hour
Simply all FOOLS..
Nadeem A.an hour
It’s ram raj Brahmins we’re busy people in them days
Maaz A.an hour
What the hell is wrong with them
Sreeji S.an hour
These are the idiots who go after this to rape girls ! Imbeciles
Subhasish M.an hour
Haha...bahat achha ,isi tarah humanity se padhoge ta bahat kuchh galat najar ayega..
Vikram H.an hour
Yeah.. tell us about it ! Meanwhile someone is not objecting to co-ed ! You won't tell us about that !
Abhisek S.an hour
Yehi log raat ko Sunny leone saexn search karke hilate hai
Jeevant M.an hour
With every passing day, we get closer to fascism. Naya Bharat, where being tolerant is considered weak and being unapologetically brash is a sign of strength. This is not the India our freedom fighters envisioned, this is not the India our youth deserves. One of the strongest nation in history that excelled in science and arts simultaneously, is now being judged by the illiterate, the uneducated and the ignorant. Shame.
Vaibhav V.an hour
Mental Erectile dysfunction
Manohar G.an hour
After porn ban this is what you can expect ..but there is nothing called rape ban ..it's alive in our system
Mahesh A.an hour
So they are burning one of the oldest religious books of hindus and call themselves hindus???
Anju S.an hour
Idiots
Sadi T.an hour
Demolish your tampels also coz all old have dirty pictures ovrr there
Antariksh D.an hour
What idiots
Akash B.an hour
Aab ye chutiyagiri hai
Shréè P.an hour
That confidence when you have digital versions and video demo versions of Kamasutra available on the internet!