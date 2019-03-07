back

These Indian Parrots Are Addicted To Opium

The parrots in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, are flying high… on opium. And a bunch of people are severely not impressed. 🐦😡

03/07/2019 6:31 AM
    is baar yha chalo ghoomne... Pio or pde raho

    Fly high birdies 😆😆

    ....MP tarakki Kar Raha hai...Kya baat...hum toh bas kaat rahe Hein apni Joon...asal toh tote le Gaye😜

    Fly high in the sky.

    Tottey ud rey bhai yaha to

    Marijuana should be legalised in India..

    now those parrots are like..: dun dun dun dun 😂

    ye kya h bhai😂😂😂

    Why should all the humans have the fun

    Sagar Sahi jagah Gaya hai tu

    parrots are the new thing now

    birds are the worst look

    smakiye parrots 😂😂

    tere parrot Hain kya

    Are they parrots or parakeets

    Hope this opium is for medicinal use. or Neemuch being border area between MP and Rajastan, no one may be watching cultivation. Nice video.

    The parrot's are high on opium

    Jail em... cos they are high....that's what always have happened before with human now chain these creatures too...

    Daaamn xD