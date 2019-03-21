These Indians Melt Plastic To Make Fuel

Make fuel from plastic waste? Yes, they can. One is a scientist and the other an engineer. ⚗🚗
114 comments
Chin K.04/24/2019 18:12
Nothing new. But the energy required to do this ridiculous. Which is why it's not done widely.
Pamma S.04/23/2019 14:31
Good job
Avinash C.04/23/2019 11:11
Hide them or the oil companies will magically make them disappear
K J.04/22/2019 04:13
What do you think about the effect of the fuel on the life of the engine?
Gurpreet B.04/21/2019 15:24
Too costly
Varun B.04/20/2019 14:21
Wow
Iranna I.04/20/2019 10:00
Good
Parshwanath H.04/17/2019 08:48
I worked in this industry one year in mumbai plasma energy pvt ltd compny in belapur as a commisioning engineer but this indusrty not economical so many troubles comes while condensing. pyro oil which is not quality this fuel can be used for boiler and other industries for ignition purpose but not to vehicle if we keep this fuel for long time like one month it gets freeze .It requires minimum 400 celsius temp..we can use uncondensed gas as a fuel for firing of reactor but this is not economical this plastic burning gas is very dangerous to environment and also human body ...
Sebin S.04/17/2019 02:15
AMIE
Swaraj K.04/15/2019 02:42
But it may harm to environment
SHambu S.04/14/2019 18:17
Malayali da😍😍😍
Sushma M.04/14/2019 09:18
Nice
Chilola B.04/13/2019 19:19
There is need to rethink the heating , it is highly exorbitant in terms of energy needs to maintain the 400 degrees celcius. A large scale solar heating can be a way to go. Otherwise, it is a great idea and just good for recovering the fuel to power generators to produce own electricity.
Arun D.04/13/2019 08:00
Excellent work this work should be more design and some more research can done on that
Satyabrata S.04/13/2019 01:00
Nice
Mayashanker M.04/12/2019 07:27
Nice
Sushant A.04/11/2019 13:50
But i think that the cost of maintaining temperature upto 400 celsius for extracting 1litre fuel would be equal or more than amount of 1 litre petrol
Gokul M.04/11/2019 13:43
From kerala 😎😎😎
Kpm B.04/10/2019 15:32
But we cannot get this fuel in all plastics ...I have already involved in this project on my higher studies ....the cost for production of fuel is about 35-50 as per the container and the heating procedure .....if there is a large production area and the heater then the production cost will be very low ...😋
Sagar R.04/09/2019 09:05
Efficiency?